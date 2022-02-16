Live Like Royalty On A Budget With These Castles Under $100

Not only do you deserve a vacation, but you also need one! But, if you’re planning to stay at a Marriott or Hilton, you may want to consider broadening your horizons. Although many hotels offer comfortable accommodations and thoughtful amenities, there are other ways to dial up the luxury–and no, it doesn’t involve upgrading to the junior suite.

Most likely, by now you’ve probably heard of Airbnb, and maybe you’ve even used Airbnb for a last-minute getaway. Airbnbs are often cheaper, offer more space and privacy, and let tourists experience the local culture that they wouldn’t otherwise encounter by staying in a hotel.

Apart from that, the largest accommodations sharing site also offers some unique stays that make an ordinary hotel seem basic. You can book anything from a treehouse to an igloo. But, if you are looking for the ultimate luxury vacation, Airbnb offers entire castles where you and your bestie, or your partner, can live like royalty. Best of all, some of these castles are available for under $100 per night. At this price, you’ll never stay at a hotel again.

Grab your crown and wine goblet! Explore our top picks for your next elite retreat where you’ll undoubtedly feel like a royal… but without the price tag.

The Manoir des Equerres, Monceaux-en-Bessin, Normandy, France

(@Marie/Airbnb)

Located in Normandy, France, the Manoir des Equerres is the country’s only Anglo-Normand estate. This home boasts a wealth of architectural features, including verandas, stained glass windows, and covered terraces. Guests will swoon at its unrelenting charm.

Get the most out of your stay on the first floor, which features high ceilings, a fully equipped kitchen, two bedrooms, and a modern bathroom. This castle getaway sleeps four people.

Manoir des Equerres is available starting at $57 a night.

Little Castle, Unsleben, Bavaria, Germany

(@Viktoria/Airbnb)

This little castle in Bavaria, in the southeast region of Germany, has everything a castle-getaway could possibly need–including a moat and a stunning garden.

On chilly evenings, guests can enjoy a blazing fireplace while playing games or reading a book. In the castle’s living quarters, you’ll find a fully equipped kitchenette, cozy double beds, and a bath with luxuriously pre-warmed towels and a bathtub. This castle getaway sleeps three people.

The Little Castle is available starting at $93 a night.

Atlantic View Boutique Country House,

Easky, Sligo, Ireland

(@Molly and Ward/Airbnb)

The Atlantic View Boutique is a 200-year-old estate situated on a ten-acre property overlooking one of Ireland’s best surf breaks. In addition, some reviewers ranked this Airbnb listing as one of the best in Ireland. As one guest described it, walking on the grounds of this Irish country by the sea feels like something straight out of a romantic novel. Take in the views of the ocean, or grab a bite in nearby Easky village. This charming country home sleeps 14 guests.

The Atlantic View Boutique is available starting at $85 a night.

Château, Vay, Pays de la Loire, France

(@Paul/Airbnb)

Located in the western region of France, a chateau built and expanded between the 15th and 18th centuries is found in Pays de la Loire. Private accommodations are available on the first floor of the castle, which consists of a studio, a second bedroom, and a private bath.

Along with the castle’s breathtaking grounds, guests can take a walk along a private forest path that will lead them to nearby villages for a taste of the local culture. The château sleeps five guests.

The château is available starting at $79 a night.

The Tower, Bagno a Ripoli, Tuscany, Italy

(@Majla Francesca/Airbnb)

Experience the magic of Tuscany, Italy! A stunning tower in a 12th-century Italian castle is a must for a trip to Tuscany. Guests will stay in an apartment in the small castle’s tower, known as the “hat,” with breathtaking views. Guests will have access to a private living room, kitchen, and bathroom. It can accommodate six guests.

The Tower is available starting at $91 a night.

