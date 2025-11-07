Rockstar Marcie Free Has Died

Rock fans are still mourning the loss of rock star Marcie Free. The musician was the lead singer for King Kobra, Signal, and also Unruly Child. She passed away on October 24 at the age of 71.

It was her bandmate Jay Schellen from Unruly Child who confirmed her passing. Taking to social media, Schellen shared that Free had died. The news came as a complete shock to the musician.

He wrote on Facebook, “I just couldn’t find the words last night when I heard the news that my loving friend and bandmate in UNRULY CHILD Marcie Free has passed. This is heartbreaking.”

He continued, “Bruce [Gowdy, guitar], Guy [Allison, keyboards], Larry [Antonino, bass] all of which I hold dear as family are shattered for the loss of our Marcie. We began UC together in 1992 and continued our friendship and music making throughout these years to this day.”

Schellen described the legacy she left behind. He said, “Marcie was a marvel to behold. A voice that had no limits and no equal, a truly singular talent and one of the most open and beautiful souls I have ever known.”

Marcie Free Dies

He concluded, “I’m gutted and can’t say much more. To my bandmates, Bruce, Guy, Larry, I love you guys, love to you too Marcie, you always were an Angel, now you have your wings.”

Meanwhile, Carmine Appice from King Kobra also mourned the loss of Marcie Free. On Facebook, Carmine wrote, “I am so sad that my good friend Marcie/Mark Free passed away. What a great person with the greatest voice. We have been friends since 1982 and we were still friends to this day.”

Carmine also continued, “I don’t know how she passed. I talked to her just 2-3 weeks ago and she seemed okay. I am really sorry about her passing. The work she did as Mark Free with KING KOBRA was amazing.”

Born Mark Free, Marcie came out as transgender in 1993. At the time, Marcie explained she experienced gender dysmorphia.

Carmine also concluded their condolences with, “We are doing a new KING KOBRA song called ‘Chances’, an AIR SUPPLY song. I want to dedicate it to Marcie because we started KING KOBRA together, and this is also part of her legacy. RIP my good friend. I’m so sorry you’re gone”.