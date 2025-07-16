Rockstar Dies From ALS: Wife Confirms Death of Matt Keil

Matt Keil, a former bandmate of the Canadian punk rock group Comeback Kid, recently passed away after a battle with ALS.

Videos by Suggest

The bass player’s former bandmates took to Instagram to pay tribute to him upon hearing the news from his wife.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our longtime friend and previous bass player Matt Keil,” the Comeback Kid bandmates wrote. “Matt played in CBK from 2008 – 2014, a time when we were really starting to tour internationally on a more global scale.”

They also shared, “He was such an amazing friend and musician. Just the greatest guy to tour with, be around, and explore the world with. We are sending our love to his wife Maddie and their 2 daughters.

The group then added, “We will honour his memory for all our years to come. We love you, Matt K.”

The musician is survived by his wife, Madeline Keil, and their two daughters, Ellie and Zoey. In addition to being a musician, Keil was also a realtor in the Twin Cities area. He was diagnosed with ALS in May 2024.

Matt Keil’s Wife Opened Up About His ALS Diagnosis Through a GoFundMe Fundraiser

Through a GoFundMe fundraiser, Madeline Keil opened up about the struggles Matt had endured while battling ALS.

“On May 2, 2024, Matt was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a progressive & fatal neurological disease that causes muscle weakness, paralysis, and respiratory failure,” she wrote. “Devastatingly, ALS has no cure. The aggressive progression of this disease within a year of diagnosis has hindered Matt’s independence & altered his family’s day-to-day lives.”

On Jul. 13, Madeline revealed the devastating news about Matt’s passing. “It is with a shattered heart that I share that the love of my life and my very best friend passed away yesterday afternoon after a 19 month long battle with ALS,” she further stated. “We shared a harmonious marriage filled with laughter and joy. He was an amazing parent, my own personal comedian, and the very best partner.”

She then shared, “I will miss you for the rest of my life. I love you forever.”

The GoFundMe has raised over $115,000 from more than 600 donations.



