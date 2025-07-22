rockstar-and-model-wife-welcome-twins



A British rockstar and his model/musician wife just dropped their latest hit… twins.

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes and his wife, Victoria Alissa Salles Silva (known as Alissic), have welcomed their twins, Grey and Zélia.

Last week, she shared a photo on Instagram with the Portuguese caption “amor infinito,” meaning “infinite love.” The image, which intentionally obscures the newborns’ faces, was later reshared by Sykes on his Instagram Story.

Yungblud, Nova Twins, BBC Radio 1 presenter Jack Saunders, and countless fans shared their congratulations in the comments.

Proud parents Oliver Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon and Alissic. (Photos by Jim Dyson/Redferns and Joseph Okpako/WireImage )

In March, speculation about Salls’ pregnancy began circulating among fans after she shared a photo that appeared to show her cradling her stomach. The couple, who tied the knot on July 22, 2017, officially announced their exciting twins news on May 11 with the simple caption, “DOIS.”

Rockstar and Model Wife Revealed the Gender of Their Twins in an Adorable Video

In another post, the couple shared an exciting gender reveal video for their twins. The clip featured them enjoying two cupcakes, each with a surprise inside. Alissic bit into her cupcake to reveal pink filling, announcing they’re expecting a girl, while Sykes’ cupcake revealed blue filling, confirming a boy is on the way as well..

Speaking to NME last month, Alissic said that pregnancy and becoming a mom would “inspire” her creative life..

“It’s definitely made me feel more connected with my inner child,” she told the outlet. “I feel so excited about it. I know that whatever I do will be connected to this childish world now. That’s a part of me. I’m just really excited for what’s to come – but I have no idea what’s going to happen.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever even held a baby before,” she admitted. “In being a parent, you see the world again to show it to your kids. All the magic comes back to you a little bit, so I’m sure that will definitely impact my art.”

Brazilian model and alt-pop singer Alissic (Salls) married BMTH frontman Oli Sykes in 2017 after meeting through his Drop Dead clothing line. They’ve collaborated on multiple projects, including Alissic’s debut EP and Bring Me the Horizon’s Post Human: Nex Gen.