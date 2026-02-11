Rock Star Quits Band ‘For Mental Health Reasons’

A rising punk rock band lost their drummer due to mental health reasons just as they were set to release a new album.

Brenda Miriam Tyler of the DC-based group Ekko Astral recently took to social media to let fans know they was no longer with the band.

“I’ve been playing music professionally since I was 16, and I went on my first tour when I was 20,” Tyler began in a lengthy Jan.28 Instagram post. “I’ve known for a while that this is what I want to do, and I know what accommodations I have to make for myself to make that life sustainable.”

“While I’m proud of the music we’ve made together, it has become clear to me that Ekko Astral is not a sustainable avenue for me to pursue this dream.”

She then announced that her final show with the rock band will be at the Liberation Weekend festival on April 25 in DC.

“Touring with this band has brought me to a worse place mentally than I have been in nearly 10 years,” Tyler continued. “I’ve met many great people through our tours and our shows, but I’ve also felt it strain my closest relationships, and I’ve had to re-live traumas I never thought I would have to face again.”

“No career is worth my mental health, so I am permanently stepping away.”

Tyler concluded her statement by promising to “continue to pursue opportunities that do not threaten my mental state in the way being in this band has.” She confirmed she will carry on playing with her other projects, Pretty Bitter, Flo Petite, and her own trio.

“I will continue to be there for my community in every way I know how,” Tyler added, expressing her love and appreciation for her supporters. “I hope to see you out there soon.”

Ekko Astral Fans Rally Behind Brenda ‘Miri’ Tyler Following Her Planned Exit

Of course, Ekko Astral fans were quick to voice theirt support for Tyler in the comments section.

“Seriously going to miss you behind that kit Miri, Godspeed,” one top comment read.

“I’d personally rather you feel happy and healthy than strain yourself to make us happy ❤️ take care,” a thoughtful punk rock fan added.

“Proud of you for standing up for yourself at all costs,” a third fan chimed in.

Despite the upcoming loss of their drummer, Ekko Astral just announced big plans. The band’s new LP, The Beltway Is Burning, will be released on April 22 through Topshelf.