Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Cancels All His Concerts Due to ‘Health Issue’

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Glenn Hughes has been forced to cancel all of his upcoming performances due to a health issue.

The former bassist and singer of Trapeze, who isknown as “The Voice of Rock,” took to Instagram last month to announce he had canceled his 2026 USA tour due to a “minor” health issue that requires his full attention in the coming months.

“I’m taking advice from my medical team, who I am working closely with,” he shared in the statement. “Hoping to see you, on the road of happy destiny.”

He noted that all tickets and VIP upgrades would be refunded through the point of purchase.

Before the USA tour cancellation, Hughes released his 15th solo album, Chosen. He also completed a tour through Europe and South America in November 2025

Although he is no longer going on tour this year, the rock and roll legend announced he would be attending the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre for the South & Vision Awards on Mar. 2, to honor fellow musicians Paul Rodgers and Geezer Butler.

He described the event as an “intimate night of iconic music supporting elementary school music education.”

Along with Trapeze, Hughes has also been a bandmate of Deep Purple and Black Sabbath.

The Rocker Previously Battled Substance Addiction

While he did not reveal what the “minor” health condition was, Hughes previously struggled with substance addiction in the past.

Following years of substance abuse between the 70s and 80s, Hughes went to rehab in 1991 following a health crisis. He permanently quit all substances in 1997.

During a 2023 interview, Hughes spoke about his past struggles.

“No, I have no regrets, because everything has happened for this reason why I’m still here,” he explained. “I’ve done things I’m not happy and proud about, but I’ve recovered from everything I’ve ever done, made my amends to people I may have said something to that was inappropriate.”

He then said, “I’ve covered up all the things that were strange. But I’ve been very honest and open with my life — 31 years of recovery. ‘Recovery’ — a big word for me.”

Regarding his accomplishments, Hughes noted, “I’m not chasing anything. I have enough — I have enough of everything. I think if someone is desperate, it’s really terrible. But I’ve learned to live in the present moment. I don’t chase people or things or it or that.”

He then added, “I show up with new music every year. I write music all the time, and I go out and play with my band, which I love very, very much