rock-musician-cancels-tour-after-catching-the-flu

Rock musician Alejandro Escovedo has been forced to cancel his tour after contracting the flu.

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Escovedo revealed the bad news in a recent Instagram post.

“Unfortunately, due to the variables associated with travel, I have contracted the flu,” he explained. “With utmost apologies, I must reschedule this tour.”

Escovedo then stated his fans should stand by for new dates to be posted. “I look forward to seeing you all soon,” he added. “Thank you for your understanding.”

Fans quickly took to the post’s comment section to offer their support.

“Here’s to fast healing,” one fan wrote. “Please play Rhode Island on your next swing through the northeast! The Greenwich Odeum would be great place for an Alejandro show!”

Another fan stated, “Feel better! We are so sad to miss you tomorrow night at Levon Helm. Please take good care of yourself. Looking forward to rescheduled date once you are well.”

The 75-year-old rock musician was set to head to Dallas, Texas, this week as part of his tour. Other cities he was set to tour in included San Diego, New Orleans, San Antonio, Portland, and Milwaukee. The tour was set to run until mid-summer.

The Musician Recently Discussed His Health

During a December 2025 interview, Escovedo mentioned he was doing well, healthwise.

Escovedo then reflected on a health scare he experienced more than 20 years ago. He previously revealed that he had been living with Hepatitis C for a long time. He collapsed on stage as a result of the disease.

“Um, you know, when I became ill in…it was 2003 that my body finally just kind of had had enough,” he shared. “And, uh, I kind of went into this, you know, I was bleeding internally in three different places and so like rushed to the emergency room and spent, I think it was a couple weeks in a hospital in Arizona.”

Escovedo further noted, “I was there performing, the play musical kind of piece that we had put together called By The Hand of the Father. And, um, it was in Tempe, Arizona that… I made it through the show, but I was immediately rushed to the emergency room, and they told me that I was bleeding internally. And, you know, uh, that whole diagnosis was that, you know, I maybe had a year to live unless I got a liver transplant.”

However, the musician said he found another way to heal his body. “But I found other ways of healing, and you know, through the beautiful support of, uh, many of the people who would come to love my music, I survived it. And here we are 22 years down the road still playing and, and still making records and yeah, enjoying life in a, in a big way.”

