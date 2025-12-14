Rock Music Star Ian Lees Has Died, Cause of Death Revealed

The Australian music industry and generations of fans are grieving the passing of Ian Lees, the legendary musician from Moving Pictures.

Lees played bass for the iconic Australian band during two periods: from 1978 to 1987 and again from 2011 until he passed away from a heart attack on November 23, per Noise 11.

He was in his 60s and played on the band’s popular 1982 hit single “What About Me?”, which was later covered by Shannon Noll in 2004 after his time on Australian Idol.

Veteran bassist Ian Lees. (Image via GoFundMe)

Moving Pictures vocalist Alex Smith also confirmed Lees’ death on social media.

“Forever and ever my friend, and just quietly the world’s greatest bass player. I love you, mate,” Smith wrote.

Australian country music singer Melinda Schneider also shared her sadness over Lees’ passing, noting he was set to join her on tour in just two weeks.

‘I am in absolute shock that we have lost one of the most beautiful humans on the planet. Ian Lees was in my band for over 25 years,’ Schneider wrote.

“He was the most gorgeous, funny, talented, empathetic, wise man. We’ve laughed, cried, we’ve managed difficult situations together,” she continued. “He always carried himself with grace and the most disarming sense of humour, which always lightened the mood. So many laughs, so many memories. I feel completely devastated by this loss.”

Schneider also set up a GoFundMe for Lees’ family in the wake of his passing. As of this writing, it has raised over $52,000.

Lees played a key role in the success of Moving Pictures, helping the band chart in the United States with “What About Me?” reaching number 29 on the Billboard chart in 1983. In 2004, Shannon Noll released a cover as his debut single, which hit number one in Australia and entered the top ten in New Zealand.

Lees also contributed to the song “Never,” featured on the soundtrack of the 1984 film Footloose, starring Kevin Bacon. His music was later included in the 2007 comedy Hot Rod, starring Isla Fisher and Andy Samberg.

Lees recorded three albums with Moving Pictures, including their 1981 debut Days of Innocence, which reached number one in Australia and 101 in the US.

Meanwhile, his industry friends took to social media to pay tribute.

‘Some musicians leave a mark with their sound; Ian Lees left a mark with his soul. His groove was deep, his tone unforgettable… his presence made every gig brighter,’ country singer Kirsty Cox wrote, per Noise 11.

“Devastated to hear of Ian Lees’ passing today. A legendary musician, a truly kind soul,” Australian singer Angus Gill added. “A huge loss to the Australian music community.”

Lees is survived by his wife, Meny, and his daughter, Erin.