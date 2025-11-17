rock-music-icon-throws-embarrassing-tantrum-during-concert-over-sound-issue

A rock legend recently had a very public meltdown during a concert over a technical snafu you’d think a veteran musician could take in stride.

Indeed, despite being 63 years old, Guns N’ Roses’ own Axl Rose recently proved his legendary temper is still very much alive and kicking, flaring up onstage in Argentina.

In fan footage from the October 18 concert, Rose is tearing through “Welcome To The Jungle” alongside bassist Duff McKagan, lead guitarist Slash, rhythm guitarist Richard Fortus, and drummer Isaac Carpenter. But at the song’s peak, the legendary rocker abruptly kicked Carpenter’s drums and threw his microphone in a clear tantrum.

This was just the second song of their set, so needless to say, fans in attendance were worried. It certainly appeared that Rose was upset with Carpenter, and the concert was about to be abandoned.

The Real Reason Behind Legendary Rock Singer Axl Rose’s Concert Meltdown

However, the group later explained that the veteran rock singer was simply frustrated with technical difficulties.

“During the opening song at our recent Buenos Aires concert, Axl’s in-ear monitor pack had only the percussion in his ears versus his entire mix,” the band explained in a statement after the footage leaked. “The issue was fixed by our tech team by the third song, and we had a great night.”

Guns N’ Roses also clarified that Rose’s frustration was not aimed at the band’s drummer.

“The situation had nothing to do with Isaac Carpenter’s playing, who is top notch and a great drummer,” they added.

Carpenter, 46, took over for drummer Frank Ferrer, who amicably left Guns N’ Roses in March after 19 years with the band. The group confirmed Ferrer’s departure at the time in a post on their official Instagram page.

Carpenter was previously a member of Duff McKagan’s band, Loaded.

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses’ Latin American tour continued through their November 8th show in Mexico City. After that, the band has no dates on its itinerary. Could that mean they’re finally gearing up to record the long-awaited follow-up to Chinese Democracy?