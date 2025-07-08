Rock Guitarist Dies of Heart Failure: Dany Lademacher Was 75

Dany Lademacher, a renowned guitarist in Dutch and Belgian rock music, has passed away.

Lademacher died July 3 from heart failure, according to Maxazine. He was 75.

Koos van Dijk, manager of Wild Romance, revealed to Maxazine that Lademacher was hospitalized on July 2 after feeling unwell. Sadly, he passed the following day.

Dany Lademacher, born on June 17, 1950, in Etterbeek, Belgium, was the lead guitarist for Herman Brood and Wild Romance. Known for his distinctive guitar style, he became a rock music icon and contributed to many memorable songs that defined a generation.

Songwriting came naturally at first, with Brood handling lyrics and Lademacher composing music. They co-wrote hits like Saturday Night and Never Be Clever. By 1981, Lademacher left, citing Brood’s drug and alcohol issues. He later played with Innersleeve and Vitesse for six years.

In 1981, he won an Edison Award for his album Dany Lademacher’s Innersleeve. In 1987, Brood invited him back, and they recorded three albums, including Yada Yada. However, by 1989, Brood stopped performing due to a lack of commercial success.

Meanwhile, as a producer, he found success with Belgian bands like Machiavel and The Kids, using his talent and vision to great effect. Whether playing guitar or producing music, he had a knack for bringing out the best in artists.

As a skilled studio and live guitarist, he worked with artists such as Vitesse, T.U.S.H., Gerritsen & Van Dijk, and I Travel. He brought his unique style to each project while respecting the artist’s individuality. His versatility and talent made him a valued and respected collaborator.

Dany Lademacher Backed Up Other High Profile Bands in the 80s and 90s

In the late 80s and early 90s, he played in The Radios with Bart Peeters, showing his versatility and ongoing relevance in music.

Dany Lademacher bedacht 't bekendste rifje van de Nederlandse popmuziek.pic.twitter.com/ZjWXyd0kUx — Geert Jan Darwinkel (@Darch) July 3, 2025

Lademacher composed music for various projects and worked as a session musician in many recording studios. Both new bands and well-known artists sought him out for his experience, unique sound, and professionalism.

Maxazine pointed out that Lademacher was more than Herman Brood’s guitarist. He was a talented musician, mentor, and creative force who made a lasting impact on the Belgian and Dutch music scene.