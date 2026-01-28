Rob Schneider’s Longtime Wife Just Filed for Divorce

Patricia Azarcoya Arce, the third wife of Rob Schneider, has filed for divorce after nearly 15 years of marriage.

According to The Sun, Schneider’s now-estranged wife had filed the paperwork on December 8, 2025. The actor accepted service for the divorce petition a few days later.

The duo has now been ordered to attend parenting class, and a creditors’ notice has been filed. Last week, an order was filed designating the consent decree as “confidential.”

The consent decree is part of the divorce agreement that sets out all terms of the split. This includes property division, child custody agreements, and spousal maintenance.

By filing the consent decree as part of a private settlement, the estranged couple is bypassing a contested trial.

Rob Schneider and Patricia Azarcoya Arce first started dating in 2005. The actor exchanged vows with the television producer in April 2011. They have two daughters, one who was born in 2012 and the other in 2016.

Schneider was previously married to London King, with whom he shares estranged daughter Elle King, from 1988 to 1990. He was also married to his second wife, Helena Schneider, from 2002 to 2005.

Rob Schneider’s Latest Divorce Is Amid His Estrangement With Eldest Daughter, Elle

Rob Schneider’s split from his third wife comes amid years of estrangement from his eldest daughter, Elle.

While appearing on the Dumb Blonde podcast, Elle spoke out about the toxic childhood she had and how her father was a “workaholic.” He even forced her to go to a “fat camp” when she was a teenager.

“I was a really, really heavy child,” she explained. And my dad sent me to a fat camp. Then I got into trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and didn’t lose any weight – very toxic and silly.”

The singer stated that her father forgot every single one of her birthdays. “I spent my 18th birthday in a summer school, and they brought me cupcakes. I came home, and my dad forgot my birthday.”

She then said that her father once told her to not “f–ing talk” about him in the press, to which she replied, “Get f–ed.”

“I don’t want to be associated with him,” she added. “He’s just not nice.”

Schneider later appeared on the Tucker Carlson Show to issue a public apology to his daughter. “I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed, and clearly I wasn’t,” he said at the time. “I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings.”

He then said, “I love you completely, and I love you entirely.”