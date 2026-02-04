Ricky Gervais Reminds Celebrities To Keep Politics Out Of Their Mouths Following ICE Slamming At The GRAMMYs

Ricky Gervais has pointed back on his iconic Golden Globes monologue in light of the heavy political commentary by celebrities at the 2026 GRAMMYs.

This year’s GRAMMY Awards had a couple of political moments, mostly surrounding the protests against ICE activity against illegal immigrants. A notable moment was when Billie Eilish said, “no one is illegal on stolen land” and “f–k ICE.”

Her statement has been triumphed by those who agree and slammed by those who don’t, naturally.

However, Ricky Gervais has stepped into the ring to provide an apolitical view, by rehashing what he said at the Golden Globes in 2020.

The controversial actor and comedian has hosted the Golden Globes many times. But his 2020 stint was by far his most dramatic. There, he made a grand statement, ordering the celebrity audience not to bring up politics at all.

On his X account, he posted a picture of himself and the quote, and captioned it “They’re still not listening.”

Ricky Gervais Orders Celebrities Again To Not Talk Politics

His 2020 Golden Globes quote was, “If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

The comedian was firm in reminding celebrities how disconnected they are from the everyday folk they’re preaching to, no matter what they’re saying.

At the time, his message resonated with the majority of viewers. But now, there are mixed opinions. Many online still appreciate the sentiment, not wanting to be lectured by those wrapped in stardom. However, some don’t appreciate Gervais’ stance in the current political climate.

“Imagine being so unaffected by the plight of those less fortunate than you, that a few words said on behalf of them seem more unbearable than the reality that those things are happening,” wrote one.

Many appreciated seeing those in celebrity circles talking on behalf of nationwide issues that mean a lot to them.