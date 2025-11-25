Richard Branson’s Wife Joan Dead at 80

Joan Branson, the wife of billionaire Sir Richard Branson, has died. She was 80.

Her husband announced her passing via Instagram on Tuesday. He did not share a cause of death, date of death or any other details around her passing.

“Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away,” Richard wrote on Instagram. “She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world.”

He closed his note by adding, “Love you forever, Joan x.”

The Bransons met in 1976, eventually marrying in 1989. They had three children together, Holly, Sam and the late Sarah, who died shortly after her birth in 1979.

Sam also issued a statement in response to Joan’s passing. He remembered his mother as “warm and abundantly generous.”

“Mum you instantly made everyone in your presence feel like all was well with the world,” Sam wrote. “You were the kindest, most loving, warm and abundantly generous woman to walk this Earth. Thank you for all that you were to me, our family and to everyone who was blessed by your graceful, loving presence.

“I am so deeply grateful to have had the privilege of being your son and being able to call you mum. Words cannot express how much I will miss you and how I wish you were still here to console me about the loss of you. But somehow you are… and that is the magic of you. I love you to the moon and back. Forever and Ever”

Several celebrities also spoke out in reaction to the news. Many sent their condolences to the Branson family in the comments of Richard’s announcement.

Christie Brinkley wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to you and your loved ones.. May your happy memories comfort you.”

Natalie Imbruglia added, “I’m so sorry Richard… Heartbroken… Joan.. a shining light in this world. She made everyone feel so special.. Sending so much love to you all at this difficult time.”

TV host Andrea Minski commented, “I’m so sorry my friend .. I’m sending you a hug straight to your soul. I really loved your wife. Every year at Necker she shared the best mom advice with me, and I’ll never forget our conversations over champagne. Thinking of you and your family and sending you all my love and strength.”