RFK Jr. Doesn’t Know How President Trump Is Still Alive With Poor Eating Habits

Refusing to hold back, RFK Jr. criticized President Trump’s poor eating habits, admitting he didn’t know how the world leader was still alive.

The controversial Health and Human Services Secretary spoke about the president during his appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast on Tuesday. He said Trump has “the most unhinged eating habits.”

“The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food,” RFK Jr. said about President Trump. “Which is McDonald’s and then you know candy and a Diet Coke. He eats and drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity.

RFK Jr. then said, “I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is.”

However, the Trump administration cabinet member pointed out that the president only has poor eating habits when he is “on the road” and wants to eat food from “big corporations” because he trusts it.

“He doesn’t want to get sick while he’s on the road,” RFK Jr. noted. “But when he’s at Mar-a-Lago, or at the White House, he is eating really good food.”

He then pointed out, “So if you travel with him, you get this idea that he’s just pumping himself full of poison all day long and you don’t know how he’s walking around, much less being the most energetic person any of us have ever met.”

“I think he does actually eat pretty good food usually,” RFK Jr. added. “He’s got incredible health.”

RFK Jr. Says Dr. Oz Has Reviewed President Trump’s Medical Records

Meanwhile, RFK Jr. stated that Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, has actually reviewed President Trump’s medical records.

“Dr. Oz looked at [Trump’s] medical records and said he’s got the highest testosterone levels that he’s ever seen for an individual over 70 years old,” RFK Jr. said. “I know the president will be happy that I repeat that.”

Earlier this month, President Trump bragged about his well-being. He claimed that White House doctors have said he was in “PERFECT HEALTH.” He had also “ACED” his cognitive tests for the third time in a row.

“I strongly believe that anyone running for president, or vice president, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven cognitive examination,” he stated. “Our great country cannot be run by ‘STUPID’ or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE.'”