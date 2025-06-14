Revered American Artist Veda Reed Has Died

Beloved painter and educator Veda Reed has passed away.

Reed, a prominent figure in the Memphis, Tennessee, art community and beyond, died peacefully on June 3, according to the Tennessee Arts Commission.

A cause of death was not given. Reed was 91 years old.

Reed was a key figure at the Memphis College of Art (MCA) for over 30 years, influencing the careers of many students. She started teaching at the institution, then called the Memphis Art Academy, in 1961, joining a respected faculty that included notable artists like Dorothy Sturm, Burton Callicott, and Ted Faiers.

She began her studies there in 1952, alongside well-known classmates Dolph Smith and Henry Easterwood. After retiring in 1996, Reed was honored with a Tennessee Governor’s Art Award for her contributions to the arts in the state. She not only received the award but also designed one of the Governor’s Arts Awards.

“She was one of my early heroes. She expanded my thinking in regards to what the hell I was doing with my work,” Nye wrote. “The last time I saw her in person, I visited her at her home and studio in Memphis. She showed me her special objects and shared her solvent recipe for her paintings. Then we went and had lunch with cocktails! She was probably around 82 at this point in time. She was super, super cool and lived an artist’s life with aplomb,” Nye added.

“Love you Veda, thank you for being the wise one to so many of us at MCA. Much love.”

Artist Veda Reed Hailed From Oklahoma Before Making Memphis Her Home

Reed was born in Granite, Oklahoma, in 1934, but made Memphis her home and the center of her artistic career. Her compelling paintings gained national attention early on, with exhibitions in major New York City galleries starting in 1956. Reed’s work was praised by publications like The New York Times and Arts magazine.

Her work was featured in prominent regional galleries like Great Expectations, Alice Bingham Gallery, and David Lusk Gallery. Career surveys celebrating her contributions were held at institutions such as the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, the Tennessee State Museum, and Rhodes College.

Reed’s art was always inspired by the sky, according to the Tennessee Arts Commission. She painted everything from landscapes where trees met open skies to close studies of vibrant sunsets. Over her career, her style changed, shifting between realistic scenes and bold, stylized interpretations.

Veda Reed was deeply connected to the arts community, building lasting relationships with peers, students, dealers, and collectors. Her final solo exhibition of new paintings opened at David Lusk Gallery in Memphis on January 5, 2024—her 90th birthday.