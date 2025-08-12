Revered ’80s Hip-Hop Figure Dead at 61: RIP to Hitman Howie Tee

Hitman Howie Tee, a trailblazing producer who played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of Hip-Hop and R&B in the late ’80s and early ’90s, has died.

Videos by Suggest

The cause of death remains unknown at this time. However, the Jamaica Observer reports he passed away on August 2 after a long illness. He was 61 years old.

Born Howard Thompson on February 2, 1964, in London to Jamaican parents, the producer grew up in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. According to Vibe, he first rose to prominence with his work on U.T.F.O.’s hit single, “Roxanne, Roxanne.” Throughout his career, he played a pivotal role in launching the careers of artists such as Special Ed, Chubb Rock, and The Real Roxanne.

He began as a member of CDIII and later produced Whistle’s 1985 hit, “(Nothing Serious) Just Buggin.” Thompson became an in-house producer at Select Records, where he worked on Special Ed’s “I Got It Made” and Chubb Rock’s “Treat ‘Em Right.”

Thompson co-produced hits like Color Me Badd’s “I Wanna Sex You Up” and “All 4 Love,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100. He also remixed tracks for Madonna, Heavy D, and Maxi Priest. Meanwhile, he contributed to Raven-Symoné’s debut album, Here’s To New Dreams.

Fans Pay Tribute to Hip-Hop Pioneer Hitman Howie Tee

Questlove honored Thompson’s memory following the announcement of his passing.

“Man….another legend from my childhood has left us Superheroes Superproducer Hitman Howie Tee,” he wrote on Instagram. “If you loved all the @specialedmusic classics, the first few offerings from @chubblive & of course, we were introduced to him as the sidekick to @legendaryhiphop_realroxanne, and if you are a true hip hop head, you know Whistle’s ‘Nothin Serious (Just Buggin),” the Oscar winner added.

“Second to Mark 45 King I feel like Howie was such an unsung MONSTER of a producer during hip hop’s early development,” Quest Love continued. “I know De La was a life-changing moment for us, but Howie was a cat who definitely crossed the aisle when it came to unusual music: I mean, for Special Ed, he put The Beatles & Ripple in the same box. I was mind blown. Not to mention all those little cartoon & showtunes interstitials on ‘Bang Zoom’ & ‘Buggin.’ Mixing in TV themes & Mel Blanc & showtunes showing Pop ear candy over the hardest beats. Truly an unsung hero.”

“He was really HIM, star maker and a hit maker,” another devoted fan wrote in the comments section. “I was today years old finding out he co-produced “Sex You Up” and worked with Madonna,” they added.

“If you grew up listening to Power 99 FM, you understand how big Bang Zoom was. Rest Well, Howie Tee! Thanks for sharing your gift,” yet another fan chimed in.