red-sox-hall-of-famer-mike-greenwell-dies-at-62

Former Boston Red Sox star Mike Greenwell has died at the age of 62.

The Lee County Government in Florida, where Greenwell had served as a county commissioner since 2022, announced his death on Thursday.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Commissioner Mike Greenwell, a lifelong Lee County resident,” Florida officials wrote on Facebook.

“He was a strong advocate for the people and businesses of Lee County and will be remembered for seeking meaningful solutions to the challenges his community faces,” the post went on. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his leadership.”

Greenwell had battled thyroid cancer before his death, MLB.com reported.

Greenwell spent most of his career with the Red Sox, playing 12 seasons from 1985 to 1996. He succeeded Jim Rice in left field and established himself as a franchise Hall of Famer and two-time MLB All-Star.

A left-handed hitter, he was known for consistently hitting line drives. In 1988, he finished second in the American League MVP voting, behind Jose Canseco. He retired from MLB in 1996.

The Red Sox Pay Tribute to Mike Greenwell

The Red Sox also posted a tribute to Greenwell on X.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Greenwell,” the team began. ‘”The Gator’ spent his entire career in a Red Sox uniform and was a beloved fixture of Fenway and Fort Myers. He gave so much to Lee County and Sox Nation.”

“We send our love to the Greenwell family,” the Red Sox added.

“After a long year fighting cancer, my dad has passed away,” his son, Bo, wrote on Facebook. “It has been a long year for him, through a lot of pain and suffering. Now he can finally rest in peace. Thank you to everyone who has been keeping him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Greenwell is survived by his wife, Tracy, and sons, Bo and Garrett.