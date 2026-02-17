Reality TV Personality Dies of Ovarian Cancer: Cass Lacelle Was 34

Cass Lacelle, a reality television personality best known for her role on Freeform’s Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, has died at the age of 34 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

Her family confirmed her passing in a tragic Instagram post some days after her death on February 11. “It is with profound sadness that we share the news that our beloved Cass has passed after her short but incredibly courageous battle with cancer,” they wrote.

“Cass leaves behind a legacy that cannot be measured,” they continued. “She made an extraordinary impact on everyone who crossed her path.”

“Our dearest Cass, you have been very brave, for so very long. You did not yield.

Forever, our Fireheart,” they concluded after a lengthy and heartbreaking tribute.

Diagnosed in May 2025 with a rare and aggressive form of ovarian cancer, Lacelle publicly documented parts of her health journey. She underwent emergency surgery to remove a tumour and completed several rounds of chemotherapy in hopes of overcoming the disease. However, the cancer returned later in the year and began to spread to other areas of her body.

In January, Lacelle shared a tearful update with her followers revealing that the disease had metastasized to her liver, stomach, abdominal lining and other regions, bringing on “significant pain” and making daily life increasingly difficult. Despite her condition, she expressed profound gratitude for the outpouring of support she received from her community and fans.

Everyone Fondly Remembers Cass Lacelle

Loved ones and co-stars have taken to social media to honour Lacelle’s memory, describing her as a bright and unifying presence.

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise aired in 2024 and followed a group of affluent locals navigating life and relationships in the Cayman Islands. Lacelle’s charismatic personality helped her stand out on the show, and she also built a following through her work as a social media creator and entrepreneur.

In response to mounting medical expenses, friends and supporters earlier organized a GoFundMe campaign to help Lacelle cover treatment and related costs, reflecting the deep connection she forged within her community during her illness.