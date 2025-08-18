Major R&B Star to Undergo Emergency Vocal Surgery

A major R&B star was forced to take a step back from her career as she prepares to have emergency vocal surgery.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement on her Instagram Stories, Teyana Taylor opened up about the emergency vocal surgery. “After a lot of back and forth with my doctors, I’ve been told I need vocal surgery immediately,” she wrote, per Vibe. “They’ve found a noncancerous growth on one of my cords that’s been messing with my voice and causing real discomfort.”

“Thankfully, we caught it & it’s treatable,” she continued. “But it does mean I need to pause and give myself time to fully heal.”

The R&B star said she would be stepping back from upcoming appearances due to the emergency vocal surgery. Among the appearances she has to cancel was for Michelle Obama’s podcast IMO.

Noting it was a tough decision on her end, Taylor admitted it broke her heart to step back. The singer stated she does not “take lightly what it means to show up” for her fans.

“I’ve poured so much of myself into this net chapter,” she pointed out. “Especially [my new album] The Escape Room, which is still dropping August 22! So no worries there. It’s the most personal body of work I’ve ever created, and the timing… It’s not lost on me.”

Stating the moment “hurts,” Taylor said she put her whole heart into the album. “When I return it’ll be with even more fire, more purpose, and the best version of me,” she added.

The R&B Star Has Emergency Vocal Surgery After Being Forced to Pay $70,000 to Her Ex

Days after Taylor shared details about her emergency vocal surgery, the R&B star was forced to pay $70,000 to her ex, Iman Shumpert, after being found in contempt in court.

Us Weekly reported that both Taylor and Shumpert accused each other of being in contempt of court, which is when someone disobeys or disrespects court orders. They also both demanded that they serve jail time.

While Taylor eventually dropped her plea, Shumpert pushed forward. The judge stated that Taylor had failed to “present sufficient evidence to support her allegations against her ex-husband, whom she claimed leaked information regarding their divorce to the press.

The judge also denied her request to have Shumpert pay her legal bills.

Shumpert accused Taylor of contempt by allegedly violating their parenting plan. This claim was denied after the judge stated the former NBA star failed to establish that his ex’s actions were “willfully contemptuous.”

However, the judge agreed that Taylor violated the terms of the divorce after posting a video on Mar. 29 that included information about the split’s judgment.

“The court finds [Taylor] in violation of the Final Judgement and Decree of Divorce and is in willful contempt,” the court documents read. She was ordered to pay Shumpert’s attorney $70,000 for legal fees. The money needed “to be paid in full no later than 2 weeks from” the court order.

Taylor and Shumpert were married from 2016 to 2023. Their divorce was finalized in 2024. The R&B singer is currently dating English actor Aaron Pierre.