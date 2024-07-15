Rapper Wiz Khalifa Arrested in Romania, Escorted From Concert by Police

Rap superstar Wiz Khalifa is currently on tour overseas. And after a recent performance in Romania, the “Taylor Gang” artist found himself in hot water.

Khalifa has built his career off of making stoner music. He is an avid marijuana smoker himself. The drug has been legalized in several states in America and is legalized in several other countries.

But the important thing to remember is that weed has not been legalized everywhere. And many countries where it has not been legalized have strict marijuana laws.

Wiz Khalifa Arrested For Drug Possession

Khalifa learned this the hard way after being arrested at his concert in Romania.

“The prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism – Constanța Territorial Service ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against a defendant (US citizen), investigated for the crime of unlawful possession of drugs risk,” Romanian authorities said in a press release on July 14.

“During a recital held during a music festival held in the resort of Costinești, Constanța county, [Khalifa] possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (risk drug) and consumed (on stage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette.”

Khalifa was detained and let go. He also took to social media to show appreciation to the authorities and regret for the infraction.

“They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time,” he said.

Jelly Roll Gets Candid on Marijuana Usage

Jelly Roll has quickly risen to the top as one of the fast-rising country music artists. And amid his rise to stardom, Jellyroll has not shied away from discussing his past. Even the dark parts.

During a recent interview, he revealed that using marijuana is one of the only things that kept him “sober” and away from harder drugs.

“I think a world without weed, Jelly Roll’s drinking codeine and popping Xanax and snorting cocaine again, but a world with weed, I’ll be alright,” he said.

However, the fast-rising artist also touched on addiction. Noting that some of his friends are completely sober. And he totally respects those boundaries.

“I know that I have friends that don’t do that,” he added.

“I have friends that are in the program that are totally against any kind of mind-altering anything, I respect that, I have so much respect for those people. That’s just not how my sobriety worked out.”