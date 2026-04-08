Rapper Killed in Car Accident: Fuze Was 46

Artyom Brovkov, the Russian rapper known professionally as Fuze and a founding member of the group Krec, has died at the age of 46 following a car accident.

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His wife confirmed his death on April 2, sharing the news publicly and expressing shock at the sudden loss.

“It is very hard for me to write this, but Artyom is no longer with us. A few hours ago, he was involved in a terrible accident, doctors did everything they could, but they could not save him. I ask you to remember and respect everything he did for the world in every sense of the word. I love him very much and do not know other people as kind and honest,” she heartbreakingly wrote.

Fuze died after sustaining critical injuries in a road accident on April 1. Authorities have not released full details about the crash, though reports indicate it occurred while he was living in the United States.

Fuze Was The Founder Of Krec

Born in 1980 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Brovkov emerged as a central figure in the country’s hip-hop scene. He co-founded Krec in 2001 and quickly established himself as the group’s primary voice and creative force. His introspective lyrics and distinctive style helped define what critics often described as a “new wave” of Russian rap.

Under his leadership, Krec released numerous albums which built a devoted following. Fuze served as the group’s main MC and wrote most of its material, guiding its artistic direction for over two decades. Even as other members departed, he continued the project, keeping its sound and identity intact.

Fans and fellow artists reacted with grief across social media following news of his death.

In recent years, Fuze had lived abroad while continuing to work on music and creative projects. Despite personal and professional challenges, he remained active and engaged with his audience.

Fuze leaves behind a legacy defined by poetic lyricism and a commitment to authenticity. His work continues to influence a generation of artists and fans who connected with his vision.