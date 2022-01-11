3 Tips From The Property Brothers To Easily Transform Your Kitchen Without Spending Thousands Of Dollars

It is no secret that the kitchen is the heart of the home. It’s where families and guests gather, and where countless memories are made year after year. So, it only makes sense that we’d want our kitchens to look their best. However, stylish glow-ups can be costly, putting that extreme kitchen makeover on hold. Fortunately, Jonathan and Drew Scott, aka the hosts of Property Brothers from HGTV, know everything there is to know about creating stylish chic kitchens on a budget.

However, one caveat needs to be mentioned, homeowners should have a DIY spirit when using these tips. But fear not! Even though it may sound a bit intimidating, these remodeling tips will help homeowners transform any kitchen like a pro.

1. Brighten Your Kitchen With Color

Over the past few years, white kitchens and white cabinetry have definitely reigned supreme. But according to Taste of Home, Jonathan and Drew suggested adding some color to your kitchen design. While white can brighten a dark and dingy kitchen, adding other tones will keep a neutral palette from becoming monotonous.

Johanan and Drew recommended adding hues of light blue, mild earthy green, and, in some instances, black to add the right amount of contrast to a room while keeping things airy and clean.

Furthermore, the duo suggested updating your space with trendy two-tone cabinets. It can add a bit of contrast and offer a change of pace to a bland palette. As an added bonus, adding two-toned cabinetry can make smaller rooms appear more spacious.

2. Make Way For Additional Storage Space In Your Kitchen

Particularly for people with small living spaces, maximizing kitchen storage space seems to be a constant struggle. In spite of what may seem like a lost cause, Johnathan and Drew Scott couldn’t disagree more. According to the HGTV stars, if you have extra space, make use of it, even if it’s in unlikely places. Moreover, the space above cabinets or unused nooks that aren’t suited for your everyday storage would be ideal.

Additionally, this advice applies to any space. Don’t be afraid of height. Bring out decorative baskets to hide clutter, or display larger serving pieces that are difficult to store.

3. Don’t Forget To Add Personal Accents

Adding new hardware to kitchen cabinets can transform any space in a dramatic way. You can think of hardware as jewelry for cabinets, adding charm and personality to any kitchen. Furthermore, homeowners can also add new lighting fixtures, such as dramatic pendants, flush mounts, warm sconces, and stunning chandeliers, to make any room uniquely their own. Don’t forget to add your personal style when remodeling your kitchen!