Pro Wrestling Icon Dies Suddenly Just Weeks After Retirement Match: Sabu Was 60

Sabu, the legendary professional wrestler who became a fan favorite for his hardcore and extreme style in the ring, has died.

The WWE shared the news of his passing on X on Sunday, May 11.

WWE is saddened to learn that Terry Brunk, known to wrestling fans as Sabu, has passed away.



The wrestler, real name Terry Brunk, competed in his final retirement event last month in Las Vegas. He defeated Joey Janela from Gamechanger Wrestling (GCW) in a no-ropes barbed wire match, according to PW Insider.

Per the outlet, last weekend, he made an appearance at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion show and convention held at the 2300 (ECW) Arena. This event now seems to mark his final public appearance.

A cause of death has not been disclosed. He was 60.

Sabu was the Nephew of WWE Legend The Sheik

Sabu, the nephew of WWE Hall of Famer The Sheik, rose to national fame through ECW, where he redefined hardcore wrestling. Known for his fearless style, Sabu became a pioneer of the genre, executing high-flying moves off chairs and sending opponents through tables—even barbed wire—cementing his legacy as a true innovator.

Per the WWE, some of ECW’s most iconic matches showcased Sabu facing off against legendary opponents, including WWE Hall of Famers Rob Van Dam and Mick Foley. He also clashed with The Sandman and his fiercest rival, Tazz, creating unforgettable moments in wrestling history.

Once unleashed in WWE, he showcased his talents in high-profile matches, including a clash with Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship and a showdown with John Cena for the WWE Championship.

One of his most memorable achievements took place at WrestleMania 23 in his hometown of Detroit. There, alongside fellow ECW Originals The Sandman, Tommy Dreamer, and Rob Van Dam, he secured a triumphant victory before a crowd of over 80,000 fans.

Throughout his career, he performed for numerous wrestling organizations, including the United States Wrestling Association, Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling, Big Japan Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, Xtreme Pro Wrestling, Stampede Wrestling, Border City Wrestling, Total Nonstop Action, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, All Elite Wrestling, and many others.

During his peak in Extreme Championship Wrestling, Sabu achieved triple crown champion status. He won the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice, became a three-time tag team champion, and also held the ECW World Television Championship. Additionally, he was the FTW Heavyweight Champion.