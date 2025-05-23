Pro Boxer Georgia O’Connor Dead at 25, Cause of Death Revealed

British professional boxer Georgia O’Connor has passed away at the age of just 25.

Boxxer, O’Connor’s promoter, shared the news of her death in a statement on Instagram.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Georgia O’Connor,” the promotion company wrote. “A true warrior inside and outside the ring, the boxing community has lost a talented, courageous, and determined young woman far too soon.

“Georgia was loved, respected, and admired by her friends here at BOXXER. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time.”

O’Connor shared on social media last year that she had been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, this is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease where the immune system causes inflammation and ulcers in the lining of the large intestine.

She also revealed that she had experienced a pregnancy but tragically suffered a miscarriage.

In January, O’Connor revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with cancer after enduring persistent, unrelenting pain.

On May 12, O’Connor announced on Instagram that she had married her partner, Adriano, and officially changed her last name to Cardinali.

“My heart goes out to Georgia’s parents and partner, who I know did everything they could tirelessly and are going through so much right now,” Ben Shalom, founder and CEO of Boxxer, wrote on X.

Georgia O’Connor Had an Impressive Boxing Career Despite Health Setbacks

Despite battling ulcerative colitis and primary sclerosing cholangitis, O’Connor has remained undefeated in her professional boxing career since debuting in 2021. Her success as an amateur was equally impressive. She earned a gold medal at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games and silver at the 2017 Youth World Championships. She also won a bronze at the 2018 Youth World Championships.

Georgia O’Connor celebrates her victory in the super welterweight bout at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle in 2022. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)

England Boxing paid tribute to O’Connor in the wake of her death, calling her a “hugely talented boxer and much-loved member of the boxing community.”

“Georgia inspired many with her achievements in the ring and her spirit outside of it,” the organization wrote a statement. “Her dedication, passion, and talent made her a role model for young athletes across the country. Georgia’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those she inspired. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.”