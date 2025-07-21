Princess Anne’s 2024 Horse Accident Was ‘So Much Worse’ Than What Was Led On, Source Claims

One year after Princess Anne was seriously injured in an accident involving her horse, more details about the situation have surfaced.

Videos by Suggest

While speaking to The Sunday Times, a source close to the royal spoke out. “Her accident was so much worse than anyone let on,” they shared. “And it took quite a while for her to feel herself again.”

Princess Anne was hospitalized for nearly a week after the horse accident. Buckingham Palace revealed at the time that King Charles’ younger sister had “sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate,” which is her country home.

Buckingham Palace further shared that Princess Anne was hospitalized as a “precautionary” measure. She was also expected to make a “full and swift recovery.”

Due to her concussion, the exact details about the accident were not fully shared. The injuries she sustained were consistent with potential impacts from a horse’s legs or head. She stated earlier his year that she has no memory of what happened during the accident.

“It just reminds you, shows – you never quite know, something [happens] and you might not recover,” Princess Anne shared while explaining how the horse accident impacted her life. “You’re jolly lucky… if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis [of sound mind], and last summer I was very close to not being. Take each day as it comes, they say.”

Despite the injuries, Princess Anne returned to her royal duties two weeks after being discharged from the hospital. She reportedly logged 474 engagements in 2024.

Source Says Princess Anne Has No Plans to Retire Even With the Horse Accident Injuries

Meanwhile, the source continued to discuss Princess Anne’s health following the horse accident. They said she is showing no signs of retiring.

“She has said her plan is to push on [with work] until she is 80,” the insider said. “Then start winding down a bit.”

The source said Princess Anne is planning to “copy” her late father, Prince Philip, and wind down completely at 90.

Princess Anne will be celebrating her 75th birthday on Aug. 15.