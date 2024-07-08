Prince William’s Wild Soccer Celebration Caught on Video

Unable to contain his excitement, Prince William goes wild as he celebrates England’s Euro 2024 quarterfinal win. The royal traveled to the UEFA EURO quarterfinals match to watch England go up against Switzerland at Düsseldorf Arena on Saturday, July 6.

Right after the team advanced to the Euro 2024 semifinals, the future king took to his Instagram Stories to share his excitement.

“Nail-biting until the very end,” the prince, who is also the President of The Football Association, declared. “Well done @england! Semifinals here we come! We believe!”

Last month, Prince William was spotted at England’s group-stage game against Denmark. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. He had also met with the team to share advice from his and Kate Middleton’s three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“The best bit of advice I got was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat,” the prince stated. “So, I now have visions of you running around with massive great tummies. So maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt, particularly around the physio team.”

Prince William has attended several football events alongside his son, Prince George. Sources close to the royal say that he’s “buoyed” by the sport amid his wife Kate Middleton and his father King Charles’ cancer treatments.

“He has been hugely buoyed by the results of Aston Villa,” the insider told PEOPLE. “You shouldn’t overlook the importance of soccer in these moments.”

According to The Sun, Prince William previously spoke about why soccer (aka football) is so important to him.

“A long time ago at school, I got into football big time,” the prince explained. “All my friends were Chelsea or Manchester United fans, and I didn’t really want to follow the run-of-the-mill team.”

Prince William continued by stating, “I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa has always had a great history.”

Villa defender Matty Cash also revealed that the prince always makes an effort to reach out to them. “We hear from him quite a bit. He comes to training sessions. He speaks to us like a normal guy and we treat him that way when he comes.”

Cash further pointed out that the prince enjoys hanging out with the players. “”He likes to be around the lads because he is a massive Villa fan. He knows all our names and our nicknames, everything.”