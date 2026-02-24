Prince William Says He Is Not In A “Calm State” Following Prince Andrew’s Arrest

Prince William has stated that he’s not in a “calm state” following the arrest of his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Videos by Suggest

The heir to the throne and his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, attended the BAFTAs on February 22. There, they were asked about the film Hamnet. The movie, about William Shakespeare and his wife, Agness Hathaway, won best British film category at the awards ceremony.

Hamnet tells the story of the great British playwright and his wife losing their 11-year-old son.

It turns out that Prince William hasn’t watched Hamnet, due to his current mental state. According to The Daily Mail, Prince William said, “I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment.”

“I will save it.”

His wife, Kate Middleton, however, has seen Hamnet, and said it left her in “floods of tears.”

“I thought it was a bad idea, actually,” she said. “Ended up with very puffy eyes. It was so beautifully shot. The music as well. The score is fantastic.”

Prince William’s admission comes only a few days after his ex-Prince uncle Andrew’s arrest. Police arrested Andrew on February 19, on his 66th birthday. He fell under suspicion again after his ties to the Epstein files. The allegations, ties, and arrest have clearly been difficult for the upcoming King.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Could Affect His Family In More Ways Than Their Mental Health

Although it’s troubling that Prince William is struggling with Andrew’s arrest, there is cause for real concern. Page Six was told that police could escalate their operation all the way to Buckingham Palace.

On February 19, police held Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for 11 hours as they questioned him. They released the disgraced royal afterward. However, the outlet was informed that police could gain access to his office and a suit of rooms in Buckingham Palace and gain access to his and staffs’ phones. All they need is a judge to deem it appropriate.

Prince William and Princess Kate supported King Charles’ statement about Andrew, where he expressed his “deepest concern” over his younger brother.