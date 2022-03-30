Why Prince Harry’s Upcoming Invictus Games Allegedly ‘Raised Tensions’ In Royal Family

Prince Harry will be in the Netherlands next month to participate in the Invictus Games, an international sporting event the Duke of Sussex founded for wounded, injured, and sick military servicemen and women, as well as veterans. This trip is currently surrounded by controversy, as it comes just weeks after the thanksgiving service for Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip. According to reports from British tabloids, there have been “raised tensions” within the royal family as Harry prepares to make this trip to Europe, where he will be completely bypassing the U.K.

Prince Harry’s Upcoming Travel Plans Disappoint Royal Family, Source Claims

A video Prince Harry took part in to celebrate the return of the Invictus Games has apparently been ill-received by the royal family, the Sun recently reported. Harry has already been under heightened scrutiny after he announced that he would not be able to return to the U.K. for his late grandfather Prince Philip’s thanksgiving service.

Though Harry was able to travel to his home country twice last year, once for Philip’s funeral and again later that summer for a statue dedication for his mother, Princess Diana, he has been reluctant to return amid security concerns. He is currently suing the U.K. government after it refused to allow him to personally pay for police protection, as he no longer receives security as a member of the royal family since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles. Recently, a judge demanded an apology from one of Harry’s lawyers over a document leak.

That conflict, Harry has insisted, has kept him from returning to British shores or bringing his children with him to meet his side of the family. It hasn’t, however, kept him from traveling in Europe, apparently. A little over a month before the games are set to begin, Prince Harry revealed in an announcement that he would be traveling to the Netherlands in April to attend the Invictus Games. This move has reportedly “raised tensions” in the royal family, a source told the Sun.

The Announcement Heard Round The World

💛🖤| Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is getting ready for the Netherlands with some Dutch lessons. We look forward to giving him a warm welcome in #TheHague. As we all prepare for The Games, our thoughts are with Team Ukraine, as well as their friends & family. #InvictusGames pic.twitter.com/HD7kRr3ZX7 — Invictus Games The Hague 2020 (@InvictusGamesNL) March 12, 2022

According to the source, Queen Elizabeth had been looking forward to meeting her great-granddaughter and namesake Lilibet Diana, but the drama surrounding Harry’s security has apparently put an end to that. “It is such a shame that he will miss his grandfather’s memorial service. It was supposed to be a time for the family to all come together to remember a great man,” the source sighed.

“It was also hoped that the Queen would meet his daughter Lilibet for the first time and that would make it even more of a special occasion,” the source continued, adding, “Now none of that will go ahead – yet he is willing to travel to Holland for the Invictus Games, which is only 300-miles away.” The decision is sure to “raise eyebrows and most probably hurt feelings” in the royal family. Harry, via his spokesperson, has stressed that he hopes “to visit the Queen as soon as possible,” but with his security details up in the air, it’s anyone’s guess as to when that will be.

More Royal News From Suggest

Why Queen Elizabeth Forbid The Royal Family From Playing This American Board Game



Queen Elizabeth’s Strict Rules For How Royal Women Dress In Public



Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Marriage Allegedly ‘Falling Apart’ In ‘Meghan’s Worst Nightmare,’ Anonymous Insider Says