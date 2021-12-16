Prince Harry Reportedly Banned From William’s Coronation, Bombshell Reveal Of Princess Diana’s Four Alleged Affairs, And More Royal Gossip

The tabloids never stop their relentless royal family coverage, so neither do we. Another week brings another batch of wild royal rumors, including a new “bombshell” cover story that claims Princess Diana allegedly carried on four affairs before Prince Charles began his infamous affair with his now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles.

We encountered another tabloid report that Prince Harry had been banned from his elder brother Prince William’s coronation ceremony. The alleged ban stemmed from their father being drawn into the racial scandal that began after Harry and Meghan Markle claimed a member of the royal family asked about what color the couple’s future children would be.

Speaking of the American branch of the British royal family, Meghan Markle’s morning routine allegedly involves the Duchess of Sussex googling her own name several times according to one magazine.

We looked into each of these rumors, and so many others, but these were the gossip items that snagged our attention this week.

Royal Bombshell Reveals Details Of Princess Diana’s Four Alleged Affairs?

(Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

It’s well known among royal watchers that Prince Charles carried on an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles throughout much of his marriage to Princess Diana, but a new cover story from In Touch claims she began the infidelity in the pair’s doomed union. The outlet referenced testimony from Charles’ former personal protection officer, who claimed, “The popular perception is that the Prince of Wales was straying all the way through his marriage, and that is definitely, unequivocally not the case.”

Prince Harry Banned From Prince William’s Coronation After Prince Charles Racism Scandal?

(Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles has faced some heat in recent days over allegations that he was the member of the royal family that asked insensitive questions about the skin color of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s future children. OK! reports that as a result of Charles being drawn into the scandal, Harry has been banned from his brother Prince William’s future coronation ceremony.

Meghan Markle’s Morning Routine Allegedly Involves Googling Her Own Name Several Times?

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Also in OK! this week was an article claiming that Meghan Markle subscribes to a strange morning routine that involves a lot of looking at the latest buzz about herself. “It’s the first thing she does every morning,” an inside source told the tabloid. “Then she’ll check websites right until bedtime, even though she’s got alerts set up to keep track of everything people say about her.”

