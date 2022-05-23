Prince Harry Makes Rare Comment About Children Archie And Lilibet During Virtual Appearance

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the most famous couples in the world, not a lot is known about their children, Archie and Lilibet. However, Harry recently made a rare comment about his kids and his thoughts on their online safety.

Prince Harry’s Remarks On Online Safety

The prince made a virtual appearance at the 5Rights Foundation’s Global Child Online Safety Toolkit, joining representatives from all over the world to discuss the dangers young people face when spending time online.

Harry referred to the Foundation’s “ground-breaking” work in this area and criticized social media companies for making “unimaginable money” by taking their users’ time and attention. The prince also talked about how he wants to protect his two children from the “online world.”

“My kids are too young to have experienced the online world yet and I hope that they never have to experience it as it exists now—no kid should have to,” the Duke of Sussex explained. “The internet business model is doing exactly what it’s meant to do—let us in and keep us scrolling, get us angry, anxious, or make us numb to the world around us.”

Prince Harry: ‘My Wife And I Are Concerned About The Next Generation’

The prince also talked about the negative effects social media has on adults versus children, who can get sucked into these virtual worlds more easily than grown-ups. “My two little ones are still of the age of innocence,” Harry said, making a rare reference to Archie and Lilibet.

“Sometimes I feel I can keep them away from the online harms that they could face in the future forever but I am learning to know better,” he continued. “As parents, my wife and I are concerned about the next generation growing up in a world where they are treated as digital experiments.”

“The online world is changing,” Harry concluded. “And it’s on every single one of us to make sure that the change ahead prioritizes our children’s right to a safe and happy future.” This is not the first time Harry has spoken out about social media.

Previous Comments Harry Has Made About Social Media

Harry and Markle quit using social media in 2020, no longer using their @SussexRoyal accounts, as they were no longer working royals. During an appearance at the RE:WIRED summit in 2021, the prince said the “scale of misinformation now is terrifying” on social media sites like Instagram and Twitter.

Like all parents, Harry and Markle are worried about how best to navigate the online world that their kids will soon be a part of, and it looks like the prince is doing his best to figure out how to improve how social media sites operate.

More From Suggest

Prince William, Kate Middleton Photographed Breaking Royal Protocol For Fan



Prince William, Princess Eugenie Both Have Their Eye On The Same House



Malia And Sasha Obama’s Encounter With TMZ Paparazzi Has Some Wondering Where Their Secret Service Protection Was