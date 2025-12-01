President Trump Wants to Terminate All of Joe Biden’s Autopen Actions

Continuing to attack Joe Biden’s use of autopens during his presidency, President Trump declared he wants to terminate all actions taken by his predecessor while using the writing tool.

In a Nov. 28 Truth Social post, Trump declared that anything Biden signed using an autopen was invalid. “Any documents signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect.”

Trump has heavily criticized his predecessor for using autopen technology over the past few months. In September, he replaced Biden’s portrait in the White House with a picture of an autopen.

Framed photos of US Presidents, including a picture of an “autopen” to represent former President Joe Biden, hang on the wall of the colonnade near the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on September 25, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

An autopen is a machine that signs documents using real ink. Presidents, including Trump, have used the technology over the years.

In 2005, the Department of Justice under the Bush administration ruled that the use of an autopen was legal. “A person may sign a document by directing that his signature be affixed to it by another,” the memo read.

Trump previously spoke about his own use of autopens, noting he only uses them for “very unimportant papers.”

“You know, we get thousands and thousands of letters, letters of support for young people,” he said in March 2025. “From people that aren’t feeling well, etcetera. But to sign pardons and all of the things that he signed with an autopen is disgraceful.”

President Trump Has Made Claims that Joe Biden Was Unaware of Actions He Signed Using an Autopen

However, Trump has claimed without evidence that Biden was unaware of actions he signed using an autopen.

“The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States,” he wrote in the Nov. 28 post. “The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him.”

He then wrote, “I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally.”

President Trump then accused Biden of not being involved in the “autopen process.”

“If he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury,” he added.

Biden previously called Republicans “liars” for claiming he was not aware of his actions that were signed by autopens.

“I made every decision,” he declared.