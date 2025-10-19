president-trump-commutes-prison-sentence-and-frees-disgraced-former-congressman-george-santos

President Trump has commuted and freed George Santos just months after the disgraced former Republican congressman began his 86-month prison sentence.

In 2024, Santos was found guilty of nearly two dozen fraud and aggravated identity theft charges. He was expelled from the US House of Representatives after he was indicted on the charges in 2023.

Santos was sentenced to seven years in prison. He began his sentence earlier this year.

In a Truth Social post, Trump described Santos as somewhat of a “rogue.” However, he stated many “rogues” in the country aren’t “forced” to serve seven years in prison.

“George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated,” Trump wrote. “Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY.”

Trump then added, “Good luck, George, have a great life!”

Also during his announcement, President Trump compared George Santos to Democratic Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, whom the world leader has been calling for a federal investigation into. Trump claimed Blumenthal lied about his Vietnam service.

“His War Hero status, and even minimal service in our Military, was totally and completely MADE UP,” Trump stated about Blumenthal. “This is far worse than what George Santos did, and at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!”

Blumenthal has long denied Trump’s allegations, claiming they were “completely deceptive and distorted.”

Following the announcement, Santos’ attorney, Robert Fantone, issued a statement to PEOPLE. He declared that he and his legal team never gave up on the former congressman. “And now it looks like George’s sentence is fair and commensurate with the nature and severity of conduct.”

George Santos Speaks Out After President Trump Commutes His Prison Sentence

After he was freed from prison, George Santos took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a statement about his release.

“First and foremost, I want to thank our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for never abandoning me,” he wrote in the lengthy post. “I’m far from perfect. I’ve made mistakes, I’ve stumbled, but I never lost faith in Him. His grace carried me when I couldn’t carry myself, and for that, I am eternally grateful.”

George Santos then expressed his “deepest gratitude” for President Trump. He also revealed that he had the opportunity to speak to the world leader.

“In that moment, I saw not only the strength of a great leader, but the heart of a man who believes in mercy, in redemption, and in the promise that America gives everyone, the promise of a second chance,” Santos continued. “His kindness, his humanity, and his generosity toward my family and me touched me deeply.”

The former politician further noted that President Trump reminded him that in the US, “we love so much, no mistake, no hardship, and no fail from grace can take away the possibility of renewal.”

“His faith in second chances reignited my own, and for that, I will be forever thankful.” Santos pointed out.

After thanking his loved ones for their support, Santos said he holds “no anger towards anyone.”

“Inspired by President Trump’s work toward peace in the Middle East, I am dedicating myself to doing good, to building bridges instead of walls,” he noted. “My focus will be on prison reform and accountability, ensuring that those in power uphold the dignity and humanity of every person in their care.”

“Yes, I am back, but I am back as a new man,” Santos added. “Ready to work and do good.”