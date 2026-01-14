president-trump-shares-his-reaction-to-upcoming-melania-trump-documentary

With the new documentary about First Lady Melania Trump set to hit theaters later this month, President Trump shares his reaction to the upcoming film.

Over the weekend, President Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he has “seen pieces” of the documentary. “It’s incredible,” he declared.

The world leader further stated that he was not surprised that the film is gaining attention ahead of its Jan. 30 theatrical release.

“I think it’s going to do very… ” You know, she did a book, and the book was a big number one bestseller,” President Trump said about the Melania documentary. “And this is a movie, and it seems to be captivating a lot of people’s attention.”

According to IMDb, Melania is described as an “intimate chronicle” that offers a rare glimpse into the life of the First Lady. It will explore her role as First Lady and her relationship with President Trump.

The film’s crew followed Melania for nearly a month before President Trump’s second presidential inauguration.

Melania Trump Previousy Spoke Out About the Upcoming Documentary

In a statement about the documentary, Melania Trump spoke about the film and what viewers will experience.

“History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. presidential inauguration,” she stated. “For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold—a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.”

Melania Trump first discussed the documentary while on Fox & Friends in January 2025. At the same time, she revealed her plans for the second Trump administration.

“I will be in the White House. And you know when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York,” she said. “When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on January 20, you serve the country.”

Multiple media outlets previously reported that Amazon allegedly paid $40 million for the rights to the documentary.

The documentary was directed by Brett Ratner and is the first film project since he stepped away from Hollywood amid the 2017 sexual misconduct allegations.

Melania will be premiering at the Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29. President Trump and Melania are expected to attend.