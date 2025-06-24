President Trump Claims Israel and Iran Have Agreed to a ‘Complete and Total’ Ceasefire

Following his decision to bomb Iran, President Trump claimed Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total” ceasefire.

Videos by Suggest

In a Truth Social post on Monday evening, Trump declared, “It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and ocmleted their in profess, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which the War will considered, ENDED!”

He then wrote, “Officially Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE, upon the 24th Hour, an official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World.”

President Trump then congratulated Israel and Iran for having the “stamina, courage, and intelligence” to make a ceasefire agreement. “This is a War that could have gone on for years and destroyed the entire Middle East,” he continued. “But it didn’t, and never will!”

He then stated God bless Israel, Iran, the Middle East, America, and the world.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Initially Rebuked President Trump’s Claims, Stating There Was No Ceasefire Agreement With Israel

Although President Trump announced the ceasefire news, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi initially stated there was no such agreement with Israel.

“As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations, Araghchi declared on X. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people, no matter than 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

He then wrote that the final decision on the cessation of Iran’s military operations will be made later. The Foreign Minister reiterated that Israel launched the war with Iran, not the other way around.

However, Iranian state media then stated the ceasefire came as a result of the country’s retaliatory strikes. The anchor reporting the development claimed that President Trump called for the ceasefire between Iran and Israel in a “begging-like manner” after the attacks on U.S. bases in Qatar.

Minutes after Trump announced the ceasefire, the Israeli Defense Forces announced an incoming attack. “Sirens sounding in Israel due to missile launch from Iran.”

In an update one hour later, Israeli Defense Forces claimed, “For the third time in the last hour, Israelis are currently running to shelter due to another missile launch from Iran.”

Israel went on to accuse Iran of a “severe violation” of the ceasefire. “We will respond with force,” the Chief of the General Staff, LTF Eyal Zamir, stated.

Israel launched a surprise attack against Iran earlier this month, targeting key Iranian military and nuclear facilities. The conflict is considered a “decades-long animosity” between the two countries.