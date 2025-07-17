President Trump Addresses Epstein Files Backlash

As he and his administration deal with the Epstein files backlash, President Trump addresses the situation.

While speaking to reporters earlier this week, the world leader lashed out about the Epstein files. “I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody,” he stated, per The Guardian. “It’s pretty boring stuff. It’s sordid, but it’s boring. And I don’t understand why it keeps going.”

“I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going,” he continued. “But credible information, let them give it. Anything that is credible, I would say let them have it.”

In a post on his Truth Social account, President Trump continued to rant about the Epstein files, calling the situation a “radical left” hoax.

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” he wrote. “And my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls—,’ hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being connected by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”

Trump continued by slamming MAGA supporters who are turning on him over the investigation. “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats’ work,” he declared. “I don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support any more!”

President Trump Doubles Down on His Epstein Files Thoughts During Real America’s Voice Interview

Continuing to speak out about the Epstein files, President Trump doubled down on his thoughts during his interview with Real America’s Voice.

The president stated the FBI should investigate “the Jeffrey Epstein hoax” as part of a criminal conspiracy against him.

“They could look at this Jeffrey Epstein hoax also,” Trump said. “Because that’s the same stuff, that’s all put out by Democrats. And you know some of the naive Republicans fall right into line.

President Trump previously stated that he would release the Epstein files if elected as president. However, the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI announced Epstein had killed himself in 2019 and was not murdered while being held in prison. Jeffrey Epstein was previously accused of human trafficking as well as abuse and exploitation of underage girls.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated earlier this year that Epstein’s client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review.” However, she walked back her comment, stating there was no list to make public.