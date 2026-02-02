President Trump Orders Department of Homeland Security to Stay Away From Anti-ICE Protests in Democratic-Led Cities

As the anti-ICE protests continue throughout the country, President Trump announced he has ordered the Department of Homeland Security to stay away from the demonstrations in Democratic-led cities.

In a Truth Social post over the weekend, Trump said the Department of Homeland Security will “under no circumstance” get involved with the protests in Democratic-led cities unless local governments ask for federal assistance or federal property is threatened.

“Please be aware that I have instructed ICE and/or Border Patrol to be very forceful in this protection of Federal Government Property,” President Trump said. “There will be no spitting in the faces of our Officers, there will be no punching or kicking the headlights of our cars, and there will be no rock or brick throwing at our vehicles, or at our Patriot Warriors. If there is, those people will suffer an equal, or more, consequence.”

He further pointed out that he has informed local governments to protect their own state and local property. “In addition, it is your obligation to also protect our Federal Property, Buildings, Parks, and everything else,” Trump continued. “We are there to protect Federal Property, only as a back up, in that it is Local and State Responsibility to do so.”

Trump referred to an incident in Eugene, Oregon, where he claimed “criminals” broke into a federal building. “[They] did great damage,” he alleged. “Also scaring and harassing the hardworking employees.”

He further accused local law enforcement of doing nothing to stop the damage. “We will not let that happen anymore!” Trump stated. “If Local Governments are unable to handle the Insurrectionists, Agitators, and Anarchists, we will immediately go to the location where such help is requested, and take care of the situation very easily and methodically.”

President Trump’s Orders Were Announced Two Weeks After Alex Pretti’s Shocking Death

President Trump’s decision to keep the federal government from being involved in anti-ICE protests came just two weeks after two border agents fatally shot Minneapolis resident Alex Pretti.

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary Krisi Noem claimed Pretti had threatened the agents with his gun. However, multiple videos of the incident appeared to contradict her claims.

At the beginning of the incident, Pretti and two women were pepper-sprayed by a border agent. As he was trying to help one of the women, Pretti was grabbed from behind. He was then thrown to the ground by the agent.

As a scuffle took place, several other border agents got involved. Two agents eventually fired off their weapons, shooting and killing Pretti.

Although Pretti had a gun on him, he didn’t appear to ever threaten agents with it. One video even showed an upclose view of a border agent grabbing Pretti’s gun from its holster. The agent then took off with it. As the agent hurried away, shots rang out.

The Department of Justice has since opened a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting.

“We’re looking at everythingthat would shed light on that day,” US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said, per The Guardian.

The anti-ICE protests have increased following the shooting of both Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

