President Trump Breaks Silence About Colorado Attack

Following the terrifying attack in Boulder, Colorado, that left eight people injured, President Donald Trump spoke out about the situation.

According to the Associated Press, Mohammed Sabry Soliman, 45, has been accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into a crowd of pro-Israel protesters. The group was walking in support of the Israeli hostages whom Hamas is holding in Gaza. The hostages have been held captive since the deadly attack in Israel on Oct. 5, 2023.

Soliman was allegedly heard shouting “Free Palestine” while throwing the Molotov cocktails. The FBI affidavit of his arrest claimed the suspect wanted to “kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead.” Eight people were burned in the attack.

He also allegedly stated he would do the attack again. The FBI is now bringing hate crime charges against Soliman. It was also revealed that Soliman has been in the U.S. illegally, as his tourist visa expired in 2023. He and his family have been living in Colorado Springs for the past three years.

In a statement on his Truth Social account, President Trump stated, “Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America.”

Speaking about the suspect being in the U.S. illegally, President Trump pointed his finger at Biden. “He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy,” Trump claimed. “Which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under ‘TRUMP’ Policy.”

He then stated, “Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland.”

The world leader went on to add, “My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis Issues Lengthy Statement About the Boulder Attack

Along with President Trump, Colorado Governor Jared Polis also took to social media to speak out about the Boulder attack.

“As the American Jewish community continues to reel from the horrific antisemitic murders in Washington, D.C, it is unfathomable that the Jewish community is facing another terror attack here in Boulder,” he stated. “On the eve of the holiday of Shavuot, no less.”

Governor Polis then said, “Several individuals were brutally attacked while peacefully marching to draw attention to the plight of the hostages who have been held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for 604 days. I condemn this vicious act of terrorism and pray for the recovery of the victims.”

The suspect has been charged with murder in the first degree. However, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office had not confirmed if anyone was killed in the attack. He is also facing felony charges using explosives or incendiary devices, first-degree assault, and causing serious injury to the elderly.

Among those hurt in the attack was a Holocaust survivor.