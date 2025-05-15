President Trump Appoints Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro As Washington, DC Prosecutor

President Trump recently appointed Fox News host and longtime ally Jeanine Pirro as the interim US attorney for Washington, DC.

The world leader announced the news in a statement on Truth Social: “I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.”

President Trump also stated that Jeanine Pirro is the first woman elected to previous positions and called her a “powerful crusader for victims of crime.”

“She excelled in all ways,” he continued. “In addition to her Legal career, Jeanine previously hosted her own Fox News Show, Justice With Judge Jeanine, for ten years, and is currently Co-Host of The Five, one of the Highest Rated Shows on Television.”

Pirro has been a longtime supporter and ally of President Trump. Before Trump assumed office the first time, she regularly appeared at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Meanwhile, Trump announced an update about Ed Martin, his first pick for the interim US attorney for Washington, DC, role. Martin will be moving to the Department of Justice as director of the Weaponization Working Group. He will also serve as associate deputy attorney general and pardon attorney.

“He’s a terrific person, and he wasn’t getting the support from people that I thought,” Trump said about Martin. “I can only lift that little phone so many times in a day, but we have somebody else that will be great.”

Upon announcing Martin’s new role, Trump said, “In these highly important roles, Ed will make sure we finally investigate the weaponization of our government under the Biden Regime, and provide much needed justice for its victims.”

Jeanine Pirro to Leave Fox News Following President Trump’s Appointment

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Jeanine Pirro will be leaving Fox News.

“She will be leaving Fox to take this position, and we obviously wish her well,” the spokesperson stated.

The network also issued an official statement about Pirro’s departure.

“Jeanine Pirro has been a wonderful addition to The Five over the last three years and a longtime beloved host across FOX News Media,” the statement reads. “Who contributed greatly to our success throughout her 14-year tenure. We wish her all the best in her new role in Washington.”