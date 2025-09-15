Pregnant Woman Speaks Out After Giving Birth In Floor Of Pickup Truck

A mother from California spoke up about her experience with giving birth on the floor of a pickup truck. 27-year-old Sandi Mendoza from Los Angeles planned to have a natural birth, but it took a turn when the now mother of three went into labor faster than expected.

Mother Blames Fast Birth At Back Of Pickup Truck On Drinking Tea

According to KTLA, Mendoza was undergoing labor pains at her parents’ home in Palmdale. She waited as long as she could before heading to the hospital. Mendoza planned to have a natural delivery and didn’t want any epidurals or inductions this time.

Unfortunately for her, there was one factor during her pregnancy that she believes made her baby pop out fast. Mendoza drank raspberry leaf tea every day throughout her pregnancy.

“I had a coworker tell me she did the same thing, and her baby popped right out,” Mendoza recalled from her hospital bed. “I didn’t believe it — but I kept drinking it, and I think that helped a lot.”

The pregnant mother’s contractions were coming fast, and since her husband wasn’t home yet, she asked her mother to drive her to the hospital. The issue here was that her mother was a slow driver.

“I had one foot up on the back of her seat, I was crying and telling my mom, ‘She’s coming!'” Mendoza described while laughing. “But my mom, she drives so slow — I knew I made a mistake.”

Mom Delivers Baby Before She Could Take Pants Off

She couldn’t wait any longer, not even to take off her shorts. “She popped out through the side of my underwear and my shorts and landed on the floor of the truck,” said Mendoza. “I yelled, ‘Mom, she’s on the floor!'”

Mendoza recalled her mother responding, “What? What do you mean [she’s on the floor]?” She then yelled at her mother to park immediately. Mendoza’s mother called 911, and paramedics arrived to take the mother and her baby to a nearby hospital.

Despite how chaotic the delivery was, Mendoza looked back on it with humor and bliss. “I’ve always wanted to do it naturally — I wanted to prove to myself that my body could do it,” said the younger mother. “It didn’t happen the way I imagined, but I loved every minute of it. We had a natural birth … in a truck.”

Mendoza named her baby girl Soleil and described how her baby already has such a personality. “You can tell she was meant to be born in the truck,” said Mendoza. “She already has an attitude when I put her down. The nurse told me, ‘You’ll know which one was born in the truck.'”

The mother shared her wild experience on Facebook alongside videos of the aftermath of the birth. “You always hear ‘born in the back of my mommas truck’ as a joke, at least I heard it growing up, but wait till it happens to ya!” Mendoza joked.

“Crazy birth story to tell now & forever! I’ve always wanted a natural non medicated birth and well this was a little different than I expected but also very beautiful and surprisingly not that bad! Welcome to the world my beautiful baby girl!”