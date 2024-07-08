pregnant-vanessa-morgan-reveals-gender-of-baby-with-boyfriend-james-karnik

Not long after announcing she and her boyfriend, Canadian basketball player, James Karnik, were expecting a baby, Vanessa Morgan announced the duo would having a girl in a matter of weeks.

In the incredibly sweet Instagram post, the Riverdale star shared a photo of a cake that had “Baby Girl” written on the top. “My GIRL🌸..” she gushed in the post. “Can’t believe you’re gonna be here any day now. River literally asks everyday is baby sister coming today!? He’s so excited to be your big brother. Me, Riv & your Daddy can’t wait to meet you!”

Along with the cake photo, Vanessa Morgan also shared some pics from a recent maternity photoshoot.

Just before revealing she was having a girl, Morgan made a separate post announcing she was expecting. “So in love with this man, our family of 4 coming this month. 🤰🏽#2 🫶🏽 Suprise! Thank you GOD,” she wrote in the caption.

Vanessa Morgan had a son from her previous relationship with Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech. The couple married in Jan. 2020. Less than six months after the nuptials, Kopech filed for divorce.

A little over a month after Kopech submitted the divorce paper, Morgan announced she was expecting. In Jan. 2021, she gave birth to her son, River.

Vanessa and James reportedly started dating in 2022.

Vanessa Morgan Previously Opened Up About Her ‘Painful’ Divorce From Michael Kopech

During an appearance on Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen’s Broad Ideas podcast, Vanessa Morgan opened up about her “painful” divorce from ex-husband Michael Kopech.

“Part of the biggest thing is that embarrassment, it’s not wanting to face that you have a broken family,” Vanessa explained. “You get married and you want to have that fantasy. You feel disappointed to tell people that it didn’t work out.”

However, despite the situation, Vanessa Morgan remains more optimistic. “I think that’s the beauty of life,” the actress pointed out. “It doesn’t always go as planned and it’s the journey. It ended up being the biggest blessing of my life, but in the moment, it’s so painful.”

She continued by sharing, “You mourn the future that never happened. You mourn the fantasy that you created, and that wasn’t the reality that was the best alignment for me.”

However, she did admit when it came to her struggles with pregnancy and postpartum depression, she had to do things on her own.

“I had to seek a higher power,” she added, “going into prayer, going into meditation—going to bed crying every night praying to God to help, give me clarity, make this pain go away.”