pregnant-actress-sparks-concern-after-taking-124-mile-motorcycle-ride

A globally adored actress has the internet revving with debate after taking a 124-mile motorcycle ride… while pregnant.

“I finally did a 200-kilometer [124-mile] tour to Long Island,” Lee wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “I never imagined I’d be doing a long-distance tour at nearly seven months pregnant, but riding a Harley as part of prenatal bonding has been wonderful.”

She also shared photos and videos of herself cruising on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle alongside friends.

“It was my first long-distance ride, so I was nervous — and when it started raining and my jeans got completely soaked, I really considered stopping,” the actress added. “But I’m so glad I finished it. The weather cleared up, and I crossed mountains, rivers, and even the sea to complete the 200-kilometer ride.”

Fans Left Divided After Pregnant Actress Reveals Epic Motorcycle Ride

However, despite Lee being proud of the motorcycle ride, fans voiced their concerns in the comments section for the pregnant actress. After all, Lee is 43 and only managed to get pregnant via IVF.

“Guess she had the pregnancy through a surrogate,” one onlooker joked. “This is the first time I’ve heard of bonding with a baby via motorcycle,” a second fan quipped. “It’s time to take it easy,” a third concerned fan added.

Meanwhile, other fans were impressed with the pregnant actress taking on such an epic ride.

“Mothers are strong — that’s amazing,” one top comment read.

Lee married a restaurateur in 2017 and has a son with him. After eight years, they separated and are in the process of divorcing. Last month, she announced her second pregnancy after independently choosing to implant a frozen embryo from her marriage through IVF… without her ex-husband’s consent.

“At the time, we were preparing for a second child through IVF, but a long time passed without transferring the embryo,” Lee explained. “Just as all legal matters between us were being resolved, the five-year storage period for the frozen embryo was about to expire.”



“I had always wanted another child. I simply couldn’t bring myself to discard an embryo that had been kept for so long,” she added. “Although the other party did not agree, I am fully prepared to take responsibility for my decision.”

Lee is perhaps best known for the Netflix series Sweet Home (2020). She also joined the national boxing team in 2013.