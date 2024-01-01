Powerball Winner Collapses on Ryan Seacrest’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,’ Sparks Online Frenzy

What would you do if you became a millionaire in the space of a few seconds? For Powerball winner Pamela Bradshaw of North Carolina, the experience brought her straight to the ground – in front of Ryan Seacrest and millions of viewers on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

“Congratulations! Number 1, Pamela! You’re a millionaire!” Ryan Seacrest bellowed over the music and screams from the crowd. The American Idol host had barely gotten the words out when Pamela Bradshaw fell to the ground at his feet.

Startled, Seacrest knelt down to help her up and quickly realized that his Powerball winner was excited, not unwell. Bradshaw jumped up again, throwing herself into Ryan Seacrest’s arms and nearly bringing him to the ground with her before he wisely passed off the ecstatic lottery winner to a family member.

The time is finally here… 👀



Our Powerball First Millionaire of the Year is…



Pamela Bradshaw from North Carolina! #PowerballRockinEve #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/2FcQXhWr0A — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2024

Twitter Goes Wild for NYE Millionaire’s Reaction

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had an absolute field day over the comedic yet heartwarming scene. “Dude. Her falling out on the floor? I felt that to my core. That was “I can pay some bills now” happy. Congratulations to her and her family!” one viewer wrote.

“You ok man?” said another with a laugh, tagging Ryan Seacrest. “She definitely said to her daughter ‘i peed myself,’ added a third.

“I’M DEAD WITH THIS. SHE ATE RYAN’S MOUTH ON LIVE TV,” one user joked. “Her reaction would be mine too lol,” another sympathized. “Ryan need to beef up to keep up.”

“Ryan Seacrest announcing the Powerball millionaire and then getting absolutely dogpiled by the sheer excitement of the winner is so hilarious to me for no reason,” another user wrote. “Like my man didn’t just look concerned, he looked FRIGHTENED.”

Powerball Winner Says She’s Going to Buy a House

Following the Powerball winner’s overexcited (yet wholly understandable) reaction, she was able to have a quick conversation with Ryan Seacrest.

“Pamela…North Carolina…first time here in New York City, and you’re walking away in the new year a millionaire,” Seacrest said. “Powerball first millionaire of the year. Can you speak any sentences of excitement?”

“I thank God,” Bradshaw replied. “I’m so blessed.”

“I’m so happy for you,” Seacrest said with a smile. “You promised your daughter a little of it. Maybe a little more than that?”

In a promotional video ahead of the big event, Pamela Bradshaw revealed that if she became the NYE Powerball winner, she would put the money toward owning her first home.