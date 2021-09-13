Over 59,000 Pounds Of Chicken Sold At Walmart And Aldi Has Been Recalled

Keeping up to date on products and foods that have been recalled is a tall order. Unless you’re paying close attention, you may have missed several recalled foods and products. Jimbo’s Bloody Mary Mix, Lay’s Wavy Potato Chips, and Hostess Hotdog Buns were all recalled in August of 2021.

Recently, Serenade Foods, a company based in Indiana, recalled 59,251 pounds of breaded, raw, frozen, and pre-browned stuffed chicken products.

The products were tested and recalled after an investigation into several Salmonella outbreaks in eight states. States that reported incidents of sickness linked to the chicken products were Nevada, Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Connecticut, Indiana, Minnesota, and New York.

Brands that sold the products included Dutch Farms Chicken, Milford Valley Chicken, and Kirkwood, an Aldi store brand. Stores involved in the recall include Walmart and Aldi.

According to the CDC, “As of August 10, 2021, a total of 28 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from 8 states. The illnesses started on dates ranging from February 21, 2021, to June 28, 2021.” The CDC stated that the true number of sick people in the outbreak is likely higher.

Recalled Chicken Products

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a recall on the following products:

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

The products in the recall have the establishment number “P- 2375” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide.

Symptoms Of Salmonellosis

Common symptoms of Salmonellosis include abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and fever, according to the CDC. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after eating the affected foods.

Although most people recover without any treatment (usually within 4-7 days) others may need medical treatment. Those with a weakened immune system, children under five, and those over 65 may have more severe symptoms. In severe cases, medical treatment or hospitalization may be necessary.

Consequently, if you have any recalled products, either return them to the place of purchase or throw them away. Wash all surfaces with hot soapy water and disinfect containers in the dishwasher or wash by hand.