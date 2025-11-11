Popular R&B Star Arrested on Weapon, Drug and Reckless Driving Charges

R&B singer and rapper Rod Wave was arrested in metro Atlanta on drug and weapon charges. The arrest came on the same day that Wave, real name Rodarius Green, nabbed his first Grammy nomination.

Videos by Suggest

Rolling Stone, citing jail records, reported the 27-year-old was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Friday. Charges include felony possession of a firearm or knife, possession of a Schedule II and Schedule V controlled substance, and reckless driving.

Authorities say officers pulled Wave over on Howell Mill Road for speeding through a stop sign. Investigators reportedly found suspected marijuana, other substances, and a firearm in the car.

A mugshot of the seemingly nonplussed R&B singer was widely circulated on social media.

Rod Wave was arrested in Atlanta on a gun charge and multiple other charges pic.twitter.com/n3QQmtdXqN — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 8, 2025

Wave was granted bail a day after his arrest.

Wave’s arrest came hours after he earned his first Grammy nomination for “Sinners,” the title track from the movie of the same name. He is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Rod Wave Has Had Multiple Brushes with the Law in Georgia and Florida

This isn’t the first time the Florida artist has faced legal trouble in metro Atlanta. In May, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Wave on a dozen charges, including aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and tampering with evidence. Less than a month later, the same agency charged him with battery.

R&B star Rod Wave performing in 2022. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Wave was also arrested in Florida in April 2024 for weapon or ammunition possession, suspected of involvement in a gang-related shooting. The incident injured four people, stemming from an argument among men that escalated to gunfire, leaving three men and one woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

In 2022, he was arrested in Florida and charged with battery by strangulation. He was accused of choking his ex-girlfriend in front of their two children. The charge was later dismissed, with his lawyer calling it a “misunderstanding.”

Meanwhile, the R&B singer and rapper’s sixth studio album, Last Lap, dropped in October 2024.