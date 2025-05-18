Popular Rapper Dies Suddenly Under Unclear Circumstances: Werenoi Was 31

French rapper Werenoi has passed away, just hours before he was scheduled to perform in Lyon.

The artist, whose real name is Jeremy Bana Owana, died in the early hours of Saturday, May 17, according to French outlet Le Parisien. He was just 31 years old.

Werenoi’s passing was confirmed by the artist’s producer, Babs, who shared the news through a brief statement online that read: “Rest in peace, my brother. I love you!!!”

The exact details surrounding the rapper’s death have not yet been disclosed. However, according to BFMTV via Sortira Paris, he was hospitalized on the night of May 17 at Paris’s Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital after suffering heart failure. That same evening, he was scheduled to perform at a nightclub in Poitou-Charentes.

Werenoi pictured in 2024. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Omega)

This tragedy follows months after the musician suffered a “serious injury” and was spotted wearing a cast on his arm. The injury became apparent when he won Album of the Year at the 2024 French music awards, Les Flammes. However, he did not attend the ceremony in person to accept the award. Instead, he appeared in a video message where the cast on his arm was clearly visible.

Fans Mourn the Loss of Werenoi Following His Sudden Passing

Les Flammes posted a heartfelt tribute to the rapper on social media. “All our thoughts are with Werenoi, his relatives, and his audience,” they wrote in French alongside an image of the artist.

Fans flooded the comments, mourning the loss of the rising rapper. Many of the French comments under the post say, “Repose en paix,” which translates as “rest in peace.”

Werenoi was a prominent figure in the French hip-hop scene, a fan favorite for his hit tracks such as “Scarface,” “Solitaire,” and “Chemin d’Or.” At the time of his passing, he had amassed over 6.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Werenoi dominated the French music charts in 2023 with his best-selling album Carre, cementing his place as a breakout artist. He followed this triumph with the wildly successful Pyramide the next year.