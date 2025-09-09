popular-game-show-returning-after-hiatus-with-celebrity-twist

A fan favorite game show is making a comeback, complete with celebrity flair and plenty of hijinks.

The first season of Celebrity Weakest Link is kicking off with big TV reunions and some iconic pairings to keep things interesting.

A trailer for the new season, hosted by the sharp-tongued Jane Lynch, promises that no one— not even ex-talk show sidekicks—will escape her cutting wit.

“You’re terrible people who suck at this game,” Lynch jokes. The trailer then cuts to a surprised comedian, and actor Andy Richter letting go of an “Ohhhh!”

Meanwhile, Celebrity Weakest Link will feature a “High School Reunion” episode with actors who starred together as teenagers. Scott Porter and Aimeé Teegarden from Friday Night Lights, Daphne Reid and Tatyana Ali from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Shenae Grimes and Matt Lanter from 90210, and Barry Watson and Beverley Mitchell from 7th Heaven will all appear in the episode.

The game show will also reunite Lynch with the Glee cast in an episode featuring Max Adler, Dot-Marie Jones, Heather Morris, Alex Newell, Chord Overstreet, Amber Riley, Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz.

Several fan-favorite TV doctors are also coming together for a special episode. The lineup includes Torrey DeVitto, Dr. Terry Dubrow, Ryan Eggold, Jason George, Hill Harper, Dr. Will Kirby, Dr. Sandra Lee (better known as Dr. Pimple Popper), and Kal Penn.

The Revamped Game Show Promises Talent Across All Kinds of Categories

This season’s lineup is packed with talent across all kinds of categories, per Deadline. In the “Roasters” corner, get ready for laughs from Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Kathy Griffin, Lil Rel Howery, Lisa Lampanelli, Natasha Leggero, Chris Redd, and Iliza Schlesinger. Meanwhile, “TV Moms” brings together household favorites like Melinda Clarke, Jackée Harry, Mary-Margaret Humes, Constance Marie, Monica Potter, Caroline Rhea, Sherri Saum, and Bellamy Young. For those who love a Jane Fonda connection, “8 Degrees of Jane” features Joel Kim Booster, Laverne Cox, Ron Funches, Carson Kressley, Jon Lovitz, Cheri Oteri, Adam Pally, and Andy Richter.

“Special Forces” is ready to bring the action with Tyler Cameron, Gus Kenworthy, Kenya Moore, Jack Osbourne, Kyla Pratt, Jovon Quarles, Rudy Reyes, and Christy Carlson Romano. For your festive fix, “Holiday Heroes” includes Jonathan Bennett, Rachel Leigh Cook, Taye Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Melissa Joan Hart, Eric Lloyd, Luke Macfarlane, and Reginald VelJohnson. And finally, “Football Legends” packs a punch with Emmanuel Acho, Vernon Davis, Keyshawn Johnson, James Jones, Cam Jordan, LeSean McCoy, Sony Michel, and Andrew Whitworth.

The newly revamped game show debuts on September 15 on Fox, with episodes available for streaming the following day on Hulu.