Popular Band Cancels Concert After ‘Bad Accident’

A popular band was forced to cancel a concert after the bandmates experienced a “bad accident” as they were heading to the venue.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement on Instagram, the management of the band Lake Street Dive spoke out about the accident they experienced while heading to Kit Carson Park in Escondido, California.

“Luckily, everyone is okay, but it will be impossible for them to get to Taos tonight,” the statement reads. “Lensic 360 and the Town of Taos know how much fans were looking forward to tonight, especially after such a beautiful Alison Krauss [and] Union Station show last night.

“But we are all very glad the band is okay,” the management noted. “And hope to bring them back sometime in the future.”

Lensic 360 then added that full refunds will be issued through the original point of purchase. “Please be aware it can take 5-7 business days for refunds to post to your credit card.”

In the comment section, the bandmates wrote, “Thanks for all the love,” as many fans gave them well-wishes.

Lensic 360’s Jamie Lenfestey revealed that the accident, which occurred following the show in Sandy Hook, Utah, involved the band’s tour push. No one was injured.

The band is now heading to the Pepsi Amphitheater in Flagstaff, Arizona, to perform on Jun. 24. The guest performer is Couch.

Lake Street Dive is planning to tour through the summer. Their last tour show is being held at the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 3.

Lake Street Dive Bandmates Previously Opened Up About The Band’s History

During a 2024 interview with Spin, Lake Street Dive bandmates Rachael Price and Mike Calabrese discussed how the group continues to enjoy playing music.

“We learned how to be a band by playing these dive bars mostly around Boston,” Price pointed out. “And [playing] these three-hour sets,” Price said.

Bryant Lake Bowl, a popular hangout on Lake Street in Minneapolis, inspired the group’s name. The bandmates originally played “avant-garde honky-tonk,” which confuses Calabrese a bit.

“To this day, we don’t quite know what that actually sounds like,” he explained. “Because we tried for maybe just that one rehearsal and then gave up because it didn’t sound very good.”

Price then said, “We really figured out our sound through an audience giving us back that energy. And then we would take that in and write songs that we were like, ‘Oh, this is going to work really well live. I think even now, if I’m writing a Lake Street Dive song, it’s already in my head of where it would be in the show.”

She then added, “We’re very oriented towards a live party.”