Pop/R&B Star Pregnant 2 Years After Frightening Blood Clot Scare

Pop and R&B sensation Tori Kelly is pregnant with her first child just two years after overcoming a serious health crisis.

Videos by Suggest

On July 9, the singer, 32, announced that she is expecting her first child, celebrating an exciting milestone with her husband, German basketball player André Murillo, 35.

In a heartfelt video shared on her socials, Kelly and her partner share sweet moments—kissing, snuggling, and dancing on the beach. With a song playing over the footage, Kelly sings the touching words, “I’m ready for what comes next/ Let’s make a baby,” announcing the exciting new chapter ahead for the couple.

The “Say a Little Prayer” singer concludes the video with a big reveal—her growing baby bump.

In the comments, plenty of fans and high-profile pals shared their joy over Kelly being pregnant.

“What?! Congratulations!!!!!!” former teen idol Justin Timberlake wrote. “AHHH SHES A MOTHERRRR!?? A MAMACITAA,” singer Dinah Jane added.

“Congratulations to you both, truly such a gift from God indeed! Couldn’t be more thrilled for you,” one fan chimed in over the news.

Tori Kelly Calls Getting Pregnant ‘Little Gift From God’

“This year has already been full of highs — getting to perform in stadiums all summer, writing the most personal songs of my career, and now getting to start a family with my amazing husband,” she gushed to PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “We are just so grateful for what’s to come and can’t wait to meet this little gift from God.”

André Murillo and Tori Kelly at a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game at Staples Center in December 2019. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The Sing star and Murillo began their relationship in 2016 and became engaged the following year. The couple tied the knot in May 2018.

André Murillo Supported Tori Kelly Through Blood Clot Scare

A few years later, the athlete supported Kelly through a serious health scare. After doctors discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs, Murillo shared an update on Instagram, writing, “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger … Not fully out of the woods, but we see the sun … Your love and kindness has been overwhelming.”

Kelly is currently touring Europe alongside Ed Sheeran. Her latest album, TORI., was released in April 2024.