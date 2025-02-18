Politician Dies in Alleged Road Rage Assault: Lavoo Mamledar Was 68

Former politician Lavoo Mamledar passed away at the age of 68 following an alleged road rage assault that occurred earlier this month.

Videos by Suggest

According to Indian Express, the ex-Goa MLA, who represented the Ponda constituency from 2012 to 2017, died shortly after the physical altercation in Karnataka’s Belagavi on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Law enforcement revealed Mamledar was traveling to Belagavi to stay at a hotel in Khade Bazar. As he navigated a narrow curve, his vehicle allegedly brushed against an autorickshaw. The incident led to an argument between the late politician and the auto driver, identified as Shakeel Sanadi.

Amid the argument, Sanadi demanded compensation for the damage. However, Mamledar refused to give the driver anything and headed towards his hotel. Sanadi then followed Mamledar to the hotel, where he slapped the former politician in the hotel parking lot. As he attempted to climb the stairs to reach his suite, Mamledar collapsed in front of the reception desk.

Despite being quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, Mamledar passed away.

An Investigation Is Underway In What Led to the Death of Politician Lavoo Mamledar

Belagavi DCP City Rohan Jagadeesh confirmed that Lavoo Mamledar was attacked, and the politician had died as a result of his injuries. Sanadi has been taken into custody. An investigation into Mamledar’s death is already underway.

Law enforcement is now investigating Mamledar’s cause of death. They are also looking into whether he had underlying health conditions before the attack.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant released a statement about the incident on X (formerly Twitter). He confirmed the state is coordinating with local authorities during the investigation.

“Deeply anguished by the untimely and tragic passing of Former MLA Shri Lavoo Mamledar in Belagavi today,” Sawant wrote. “His dedicated service to the state, both as an officer of the Goa Police and later as a legislator, will always be remembered with gratitude.”

Goa DGP Alok Kumar said, “My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, colleagues, and loved ones. The entire police force mourns the loss of our beloved colleague, who will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment, bravery, and selflessness.”