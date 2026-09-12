Police Arrest Alleged Stalker Near Kris Jenner’s Home

A 25-year-old man was arrested near Kris Jenner’s Los Angeles-area home after her security team detained him in the neighborhood, authorities said.

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Zenwilliam Robson was taken into custody Monday evening after a security guard stopped him near Jenner’s property in the Santa Monica Mountains, according to NBC4 Investigates. Security personnel told authorities that Robson had attempted to contact the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star several times in the past.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Robson on suspicion of stalking.

He was later charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing and refusing to leave private property, according to court records. Robson is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 22, the Los Angeles Times reported.

It was not immediately clear whether Jenner was at home when Robson was detained. A representative for Jenner did not comment to the Los Angeles Times, while NBC4 also reported that a representative had been contacted for comment.

The arrest came as Jenner continued her normal routine in Los Angeles. The 70-year-old momager was photographed leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood on Sept. 10, according to photos obtained by Backgrid.

Jenner was dressed in white trousers, a white top and a matching overshirt, which she paired with pointed heels. She completed the look with black sunglasses and a white handbag.

Her bodyguard accompanied her outside the restaurant, and Jenner appeared to be in good spirits in the photos.

The incident adds another security concern involving the Kardashian-Jenner family, whose members have faced unwanted attention and alleged stalking incidents over the years.

Jenner rose to fame as the matriarch of the family on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007 and ran for 20 seasons. She later continued appearing with her family on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

She shares daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and son Rob Kardashian with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian. Jenner also shares daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner with former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner.

The family has remained one of reality television’s most recognizable groups, with Jenner overseeing many of her children’s careers and business ventures.

For now, Robson remains in custody as the criminal case moves forward.